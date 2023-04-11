Improve Your Self-Control and Build a Better Professional and Personal Life

Self-control is the driving force behind achieving any professional or personal goal. "Self-control is an undervalued trait in a modern society that wants everything now," says Dr. Rob Carter, co-author with his wife, Dr. Kirti Salwe Carter, of The Morning Mind: Use Your Brain to Master Your Day and Supercharge Your Life (http://www.themorningmind.com).

Self-control is the ability to motivate and coordinate our efforts to improve our quality of life, but unfortunately, most people are not taught it. "Self-control is an undervalued trait in a modern society that wants everything now," says Dr. Rob Carter, co-author with his wife, Dr. Kirti Salwe Carter, of The Morning Mind: Use Your Brain to Master Your Day and Supercharge Your Life (http://www.themorningmind.com).

Carter offers five ways to develop self-control:

1. Be aware of your resistance. Resistance, Carter says, is the biggest obstacle to developing self-control, and it often comes in the form of discouraging internal self-talk such as, "I can't do it" or "Why should I have to change?" "The next time you embark on a new project that causes resistance," Carter says, "fight it by asserting or writing down your intended goal and the benefits it will bring."

2. Plan for every outcome. Plans go awry when people let excuses get in the way. "An example is having a goal of running in the morning for 20 minutes, but you have bailouts such as it's raining, cold, or you don't feel like it," Carter says. "Developing self-control is recognizing and planning for these self-created obstacles and actively choosing to work through them."

3. Prepare to give something up in order to gain. Carter suggests compiling a list of the pros and cons of sacrificing for a certain goal. "To reach your goal, Carter says, "you will more than likely have to impose certain limitations on yourself in order to gain something."

4. Reward yourself with self-compensation. "Rewards are an incredibly powerful tool for motivating yourself to reach your goals," Carter says. "Consider them the carrot on the stick. Have a reward in place for when you achieve a goal or part of a goal, and make sure it's appropriate." Moderation and self-control are frequently associated with deprivation. However, self-control actually contributes to happiness and better goal attainment.

5. Break your goal down into manageable steps. "If you break your goal down into bite-sized steps," Carter says, "you're much more likely to stay disciplined enough to complete every sub-goal. Each step accomplished gives you an encouraging boost. Consider using SMART goals — specific, measurable, attractive, realistic, timed. This makes the goal more definitive and puts the steps in tangible action."

"Self-control includes structured planning, organization, delayed gratification, and the willingness to step outside your comfort zone," Carter says. "These things can appear scary, but don't worry, you're not alone. And once you take the first step, you have ventured onto a beautiful path that offers many rewards."

