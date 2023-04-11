Submit Release
L.A. Mayor Presents Project Angel Food's 16 Millionth Meal

Mayor Karen Bass presents milestone meal to client, prepares meals

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass joined Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub to tour, greet staff and volunteers, help prepare meals, and present the organization's milestone 16 millionth meal to a client living with serious illness. The April 10 celebration, held at 922 Vine Street, was the mayor's first official visit to a non-profit since beginning her term in January.

In her remarks, Mayor Bass said, "It is my honor and pleasure to present this 16 millionth meal to a member of our community, Leon Williams. He told me he's a heart patient. A lot of times when people think of health care they think of doctors and medicine, but they don't necessarily think of food, which is so important. That is why Project Angel Food is so important."

Ayoub added, "As a former social worker and physician's assistant, Mayor Bass knows the importance of Food as Medicine and Medically Tailored Meals. She also recognizes our work to improve health and an intervention against homelessness. We are providing free, nutritious meals that play a role in keeping our clients stably housed."

Regarding homelessness, Mayor Bass offered, "If you are thinking of the problem our city is dealing with of homelessness, [Project Angel Food's food delivery program] is prevention. We never want Angelenos to have to make a choice between their food and staying housed."

Mayor Bass rolled up her sleeves and filled trays with stir-fry chicken and vegetables — one of Project Angel Food's most popular dishes. Ayoub and Mayor Bass then counted down to meal 16 million which she presented to Leon. The mayor took time to talk with the 70-year-old Hollywood resident who is living with comorbidities of congestive heart failure and cancer.

Project Angel Food's mission is to improve health outcomes and end food insecurity for critically ill men, women, and children in Los Angeles by preparing and delivering Medically Tailored Meals with compassion and hope. Project Angel Food was founded in 1989, and feeds 2,500 seriously ill people each day, preparing and delivering more than 1.5 million meals per year.

