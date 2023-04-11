The Society for RNA Therapeutics Names Charter Board Members

There were 2,531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,871 in the last 365 days.
Global Experts Launch New Medical Society to Promote Research, Education and Development in RNA Therapeutics
WASHINGTON (PRWEB) April 10, 2023
The Society for RNA Therapeutics is pleased to announce the members of its charter board of directors. The mission of the newly formed nonprofit scientific society is to promote translational research and development of RNA therapeutics to improve global health. RNA therapeutics have the potential to revolutionize numerous potential medical applications, including treatment of genetic diseases, cancer treatment, vaccines, regenerative medicine, and rare diseases.
"RNA therapeutics are changing the way medicine is developed and delivered," said John P. Cooke, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and President of the Society for RNA Therapeutics. "The Society for RNA Therapeutics is led by an international group of scientists and physicians and is dedicated to serving scientists, clinicians, patient groups, policymakers and the broader public. Together, the Society will promote research, education and share key advances in this rapidly emerging field of medicine."
The charter members of the Society for RNA Therapeutics Board of Directors are:
President: John P. Cooke, M.D., Ph.D.
Medical Director, Center for RNA Therapeutics
Chief Translational Officer, Houston Methodist Academic Institute
Vice President: Bruce A. Sullenger, Ph.D.
Joseph and Dorothy Beard Professor
Department of Surgery, Duke University
Secretary-Treasurer: Lior Zangi, Ph.D.
Associate Professor, Genetics and Genomic Sciences
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Annemieke Aartsma-Rus, Ph.DD.
Professor of Translational Genetics
Department of Human Genetics
Leiden University Medical Center
Virginia Arechavala-Gomeza, Ph.D.
Ikerbasque Research Professor
Group Leader, Neuromuscular Disorders,
Biocruces Bizkaia Health Research Institute
Maria Carmo-Fonseca, MD, Ph.D.
Immediate Past President, RNA Society
Group Leader, Instituto de Medicina Molecular
Pieter R. Cullis, Ph.D., FRSC, FNAI (USA)
Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology - UBC
Nanomedicines Research Group
Founding Director, Centre for Drug Research and Development
Founding Scientific Director and CEO, NanoMedicines Innovation Network
Michelle L. Hastings, Ph.D.
Director, Center for Genetic Diseases
Professor and Vice-Chair, Cell Biology and Anatomy
Chicago Medical School
Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
Amanda E. Hargrove, Ph.D.
Associate Professor of Chemistry
Duke University
Adrian Krainer, Ph.D.
St. Giles Foundation Professor
Cancer Center Deputy Director of Research
Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
Prof. Dan Peer, Ph.D.
Director, Laboratory of Precision NanoMedicine
Shmunis School for Biomedicine and Cancer Research
Tel Aviv University
Department of Cell Research and Immunology, Dept of Cell Research & Immunology
Anna Marie Pyle Ph.D.
Sterling Professor of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology and Professor of Chemistry
Yale University
John J. Rossi, Ph.D.
Professor and Director, Center for RNA Biology and Therapeutics
Dean Emeritus, Irell & Manella Graduate School of Biological Sciences
City of Hope
Timothy Yu, M.D., Ph.D.
Attending Physician, Division of Genetics and Genomics
Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School
Boston Children's Hospital
Division of Genetics and Genomics
The Society for RNA Therapeutics is a global network with goals that impact all aspects of RNA therapeutics:
The Society for RNA Therapeutics also launched its website that provides information about the organization's goals, news about and RNA therapeutics, becoming a member, sponsorship and future events. Read more about the Society for RNA Therapeutics on the newly released website, http://www.srnat.org.
