Brand new youth archery league beginning in May at the Farragut Shooting Range Center in North Idaho

This 4-week series will introduce youth to the proper steps for shooting recurve and universal compound bows. Participants will receive instruction on archery equipment, range safety, target archery and have fun learning proper shooting techniques. No prior experience with archery is required.

The series will be taught by USA Archery Coach, John Skikas, who is also a certified Fish and Game Hunter and Bowhunter Education Instructor and NRA Certified Range Safety Officer. 

Youth bows, arrows and targets will be provided by Fish and Game. The series includes four sessions to be held on Tuesday afternoons, from 4:30-5:30pm, May 16, 23, 30 and June 6, at the Farragut Shooting Range Center in Athol.

The cost to participate is $40, payable online with registration. Registration is required and can be completed here. There are only ten spots available, so don’t wait!

