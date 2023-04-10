Submit Release
Handguns 101 skills course will be hosted at the Farragut Shooting Range Center in the Panhandle Region on May 6

There are only 20 spots available in the class. The spots will fill quickly, so sign up now! Registration is required and can be completed at: https://register-ed.com/events/view/195712.

The cost of the class is $40, which covers personalized instruction from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Payment can be made online or by cash or check at the door. Must be 18 years or older to participate.

The class will cover:

  • Handgun types,
  • Terms and definitions,
  • Safe handling,
  • Sight alignment,
  • Gun cleaning,
  • Recreational shooting,
  • Live fire
  • And more!

This class is one of the new “Hunting and Shooting Sport Skills” classes being offered across the state. Classes vary widely, but can include Dutch Oven Camp Cooking, Youth Archery League, Tracking, Trailing and Scent, and more. Check here for current and future class offerings.

If you’re looking for in-person hunter, trapper or wolf trapper education classes, check out our Hunter Education Programs page. And remember, there is also an online, self-paced hunter education option.

At the end of the day, we want you to feel equipped and be successful in your hunting and shooting endeavors! 

For more information or if you have questions about the Handguns 101 class, please contact the Farragut Shooting Range Center Range Master, Cory Blanchard at cory.blanchard@idfg.idaho.gov or at (208) 683-1499.

You can also follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page to get regular news and updates.

