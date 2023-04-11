Microbe Ninja Introduces Hands-Free AquaCube™ to Solve the Frustration of Opening Thin Grocery Store Plastic Bags

The Hands-Free AquaCube™ with Example Promotional Branding in a Grocery Store Produce Department
The Microbe Ninja™ Hands-Free AquaCube™ with Plastic Bag Dispenser in a Grocery Store Produce Department
The Hands-Free AquaCube™ helps grocery shoppers easily open (produce, meat or bakery department) plastic bags in a healthier and more efficient manner.
Microbe Ninja Introduces Hands-Free AquaCube™ to Solve the Frustration of Opening Today's Thin Grocery Store Plastic Bags!”
— Adam Zax, Founder Microbe NInja™
IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamon-Fusion International (DFI)'s hygienic division, Microbe Ninja™ launched the Hands-Free AquaCube to ease grocery shoppers' everyday frustration of opening today's thinner plastic bags ---- found in grocery store produce, meat and bakery departments --- in a cleaner, more efficient way.
The Hands-Free AquaCube is a small cube shaped device, located next to the plastic bag dispenser, that automatically mists fingertips with water through motion detection. Customers can simply hover their finger tips over it and quickly moisten fingers, which allows them to open plastic bags with ease
to bag produce, meat and bakery items. The AquaCube saves time and prevents the frustration many shoppers endure, as well as the pesky habit of licking or spitting on fingers, to grip the edges of plastic bags more easily -- an unsanitary practice that should be avoided.
In California, where DFI and Microbe Ninja are based, legislation has called for a biodegradable plastic bag design, which makes it even harder to open bags because of their thinner design. Therefore, the Hands-Free AquaCube is a simple, yet effective solution to avoid this struggle.
Each AquaCube unit comes with one container for holding the liquid and a charging base. One container of liquid can mist more than 500 fingertips before refilling is required. This device has a long-lasting rechargeable battery that can be used for several days before being placed on the charging base.
“The Hands-Free AquaCube is a novel platform that also allows food and beverage brands to advertise and promote in a new way!” says Adam Zax, President. "Due to its unique use in grocery stores, customers will pay more attention to directions and messaging located on the device. This provides brands with a great opportunity to announce new products in the store, even QR codes for customers to download discount coupons."
Microbe Ninja offers special bulk pricing to the food and beverage industry, and customizes each Hands-Free AquaCube for in-store marketing and promotions, along with custom company branding. AquaCubes can be covered with a company’s logo and QR codes for coupons or other eye-catching things shoppers may be interested in. Microbe Ninja's Hands-Free AquaCube provides an inexpensive platform for in-store marketing, by the units free-of-charge to grocery stores. This is a cost-effective opportunity compared to the typically more expensive in-store promotions already being used.
DFI, Microbe Ninja Founder and President Adam Zax concluded: “In the near future, we anticipate expanding with more food and beverage companies and other similar businesses. In addition, we are looking to grow our partnerships and customer base with leading professionals and firms in the in-store promotion and display industries." He went on to add, "We are balancing our B2B experience with our desire to create simple and cost-effective solutions for our customers, because we know that Hands-Free AquaCube can equally benefit both parties. Until those developments are made, I hope those customers who've tried using the AquaCube are realizing and enjoying how it solves the biggest problem people have in grocery stores!”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.