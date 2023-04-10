Mr. Igor Koricanac has provided insight into what is considered a groundbreaking concept - AI Implementation in the Warehousing Industry and his works have caught the eye of industry leaders who genuinely believe it is the redefinition the industry desperately needs

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to solve problems in a wide range of industries and sectors today, including healthcare, finance, transportation, retail, and manufacturing, among others. In healthcare, for example, AI is being used to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and increase efficiency. Currently, AI-powered medical imaging systems can help doctors detect diseases such as cancer at an early stage, while AI-powered chatbots can help patients get quick and accurate medical advice.

No industry is exempted from the impact of AI. Every industry that has not begun to feel the impact of AI is only so because the key players have failed to identify areas and sectors in the industry where AI can fit and solve problems. Warehousing is one of such industries with a presumably low response rate to the AI revolution but a certain expert has risen to the occasion to show entrepreneurs, businesses, and organizations in the industry how they can benefit from the implementation of AI.

Without mincing words, AI is a game-changer - a streamliner and a problem solver. Making the most out of AI starts by defining processes and systems that need enhancement and solutions and then determining how AI can provide the framework for better processes and systems. This is essentially what Mr. Igor Koricanac is doing for the warehousing industry. He has continued to define some of the synonymous problems with the warehousing industry and offered practical solutions using artificial intelligence.

Mr. Koricanac’s efforts have caught the eyes and attention of prominent individuals across various industries. One of his works titled “Impact of AI on the Warehousing Industry in the U.S. - Smart Warehousing” discussed the importance of AI implementation within the warehousing industry. Mr. Koricanac correctly predicted the tremendous transformation regarding the benefits and implementation of AI in the warehousing industry.

In his work, Koricanac cited how the warehousing industry is beset with technological unevenness in the supply-chain/logistics sub-sectors of the industry. While some companies have drones flying in their warehouses others still use paper and Excel spreadsheets for their operations. This unevenness is the brain behind the lopsidedness of the warehousing revolution post-COVID.

Mr. Koricanac believes that by embracing and adopting automated warehousing, companies will experience a significant transformation in the shortest possible time which would translate to a complete revolution of the warehousing industry and streamlining of its processes. Furthermore, when warehouses operate with high efficiency, they would be able to handle a greater volume of inventory, process orders quickly, and move products through the supply chain with greater speed and accuracy.

