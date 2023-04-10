FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Midwest Orthopedic Network property for $4.3 million

There were 2,535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,916 in the last 365 days.
Four Corners Property Trust FCPT, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Midwest Orthopedic Network property for $4.3 million. The property is in a strong medical corridor in Wisconsin and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately four years of term remaining and annual rent increases of 2.5%. The transaction was priced at a 8.1% cap rate exclusive of transaction costs.
About FCPT
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.
