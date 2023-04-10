D.I. Auto Care Explains the Benefits of Detailing Near Me in Phoenix

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix, Arizona -

Phoenix, AZ-based D.I. Auto Care wants to highlight the benefits of detailing near me Phoenix residents can get from them, whether it is mobile detailing service or detailing service in their shop. They also want to point out that they also make sure their prices are affordable and they only use the best quality products and materials.

They have also been receiving highly positive reviews from clients. For instance, Chris A. gave them a five star rating and said, “I had Paul come out to detail my wife’s Honda Pilot for our anniversary. Considering we have 3 kids and a dog that we took on a cross country trip in this vehicle to say it needed some TLC is an understatement. The difference in before and after was amazing. My wife was thrilled and there was an amazing amount of work that was put into it. I would recommend DI auto detailing to anyone looking for quality work and attention to detail. I will be using them again.”

An obvious benefit of car detailing is improvement to the car’s appearance. Nobody wants a dirty car but clean and shiny car looks beautiful and impressive. Another benefit is that detailing provides protection for the car paint. The car wax or sealant used during the detailing process can help in protecting the paint from pollutants, UV radiation, and contaminants. A third benefit is that it can help prevent costly repairs in the future. Regular detailing can show if there is rust developing, including other potential problems that may be expensive to repair in the future. Fourth, detailing gets rid of scratches and swirl marks on the paint, restoring that smooth finish and making the car look like new.

Another important advantage of the local detailing they provide is, of course, the improvement of the car’s resale value. Plus, it would be easier to sell a well-maintained and shiny car that looks like new. Sixth, it provides an interior that is clean and smells good, which is not just good for physical health but also for a person’s mental health. Seventh, all of the dirt and debris that have accumulated in the car are eliminated. Eighth, detailing gets rid of any foul odors inside the car, such as cigarette odor and other offensive odors.

A ninth benefit from car detailing is that it enhances safety because it can help boost visibility while driving. Detailing provides a clearer wind shield, brighter headlights, tail lights, mirrors, and windows. Tenth, professional detailing ensures thorough cleanliness because the expert detailers have the proper tools and equipment for reaching those difficult to reach places.

An eleventh benefit is the minimization of dust, pollen, and other allergens inside the car. Without proper detailing, these allergens would have accumulated inside the vehicle, causing issues for people who have allergies. Twelfth, the tires are assured to be clean and free from dirt and debris.

Launched in 1987, D.I. Auto Care provides auto detailing and other related services in Phoenix and surrounding areas. They can provide their detailing services for various kinds of vehicles, such as cars, trucks, high-performance cars, motor coaches, RVs, planes, boats, and more. They also provide auto glass replacement, window tinting, headlight restoration, paint correction, and mobile detailing. Company founder Paul Bagorio has more than 34 years of experience in auto detailing.

Paul Bagorio says, “Car interior detailing can be a great way to increase the value of your used vehicle. It is a quick and easy way to get your vehicle looking new again and boost its resale value. In fact, some studies show that a car detailing job can boost the value of a used car up to three to four times its original cost.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxfKM8NKEVI

Those who would like to know more about car detailing Phoenix residents can depend on can check out the D.I. Auto Care website or contact them through the phone or by email. They are open from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm, from Monday to Sunday.

###

For more information about D.I. Auto Care, contact the company here:



D.I. Auto Care

Paul Bagorio

4802331529

paul@CarDetailingPhoenix.com

D.I. Auto Care

4747 E Elliot Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85044

Phone: (480) 233-1529

Paul Bagorio