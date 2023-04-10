Rumble Signs Exclusive Livestreaming Agreement with JiDion

Rumble continues to bolster a growing lineup of top personalities with the addition of exclusive live streams and top viral content by JiDion

/EIN News/ -- LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today that JiDion, the popular comedic video creator, will livestream exclusively on Rumble and create viral videos for on-demand streaming on the platform. Known for his prank videos and comedy podcasts, JiDion has quickly become an internet sensation with more than 6.8 million YouTube subscribers and 2.2 million Instagram followers.



“I want to take my content to the next level, and Rumble was the platform that will allow me to do that,” said JiDion.

“In recent months, I’ve been really focused on broadening our content portfolio. JiDion is one of the leaders in the online video community and a leader in the pranks space,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “We are thrilled to have him on the platform and be one of the creators that will lead us in the live streaming space.”

You can subscribe to JiDion’s Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/JiDion.

