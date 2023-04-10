Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,865 in the last 365 days.

Rumble Signs Exclusive Livestreaming Agreement with JiDion

Rumble continues to bolster a growing lineup of top personalities with the addition of exclusive live streams and top viral content by JiDion

/EIN News/ -- LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today that JiDion, the popular comedic video creator, will livestream exclusively on Rumble and create viral videos for on-demand streaming on the platform. Known for his prank videos and comedy podcasts, JiDion has quickly become an internet sensation with more than 6.8 million YouTube subscribers and 2.2 million Instagram followers.

“I want to take my content to the next level, and Rumble was the platform that will allow me to do that,” said JiDion.

“In recent months, I’ve been really focused on broadening our content portfolio. JiDion is one of the leaders in the online video community and a leader in the pranks space,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “We are thrilled to have him on the platform and be one of the creators that will lead us in the live streaming space.”

You can subscribe to JiDion’s Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/JiDion.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com.

Contact: press@rumble.com


You just read:

Rumble Signs Exclusive Livestreaming Agreement with JiDion

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more