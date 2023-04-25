New Podcast "Movie Making with Ranelle Golden" Shares Exclusive Insights from Indie Filmmakers and Industry Experts

Movie Making with Ranelle Golden

"Movie Making with Ranelle Golden" is Going to be a Game-Changer for the Aspiring Filmmakers & Cinema Fans Alike

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning director Ranelle Golden is proud to announce the launch of her new podcast series, which will be available on the podcast platforms of Spotify, YouTube, Amazon, Apple and Anchor FM started Wednesday April 5, 2023. The ongoing 30 minute long podcast will feature new weekly episodes every Wednesday and it is aimed at adults that love making and watching movies. Moreover, this new weekly podcast by Ranelle Golden is sponsored by Samera Entertainment, and it is already creating a major buzz in the entertainment industry.

“The podcast, titled "Movie Making with Ranelle Golden" is an exploration of the creative process behind filmmaking, and will feature interviews with a diverse range of writers, directors, actors, and other industry professionals.” Said Ranelle Golden, while talking about the new podcast. “Each episode will delve into the unique challenges and joys of bringing a story to life, and I will be sharing my own insights and experiences from my decades-long career in the film and entertainment industry.” She added. The award-winning filmmaker also welcomed people to join her podcast by writing her an email on MovieMakingPodcast@gmail.com

Ranelle believes that through film, television, literature, or any other medium, the ability to capture the imagination and transport an audience to another world is truly magical. she hopes that with this podcast, she will be able to give listeners an inside look at the creative process behind some of the most compelling stories being told. Known for being the writer for "Harvey", "Empath", "Breakup Masters", and "Legacy of Love", etc., Ranelle has a rich experience of script writing and storytelling in the Hollywood. In addition to her writing career, Golden is a seasoned director and producer as well as a casting director, with numerous credits to her name.

"I am excited to share my passion for storytelling, writing, and filmmaking with a wider audience through this podcast and I hope it will inspire and encourage others to pursue their own creative dreams, and to continue telling the stories that matter to them.” Said Ranelle Golden, while talking about her vision for the podcast. She also said that each episode of the new podcast will provide a unique perspective on the creative process, as well as tips and advice for aspiring filmmakers.

ABOUT RANELLE GOLDEN

Ranelle Golden is an award-winning Director, Screenplay Writer, Producer, and Author. Ranelle's multitude of talents extends to experience in music, writing, film, and television. Ranelle has written over 60 screenplays for herself and clients, produced several tv pilots, a short series now on Amazon, five feature films since 2019, multiple music videos, commercials, and dozens of short format films. For years, she ran a successful performing arts school that over 400 students attended during her time.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

MovieMakingPodcast@gmail.com

