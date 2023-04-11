I-ology Celebrates 25 Years in Business

Woman-owned, boutique technology company continues to deliver digital transformation, strategic consulting, systems integration, and custom web-based products
We are delighted and proud to have served so many wonderful companies over the past quarter century.”
— Trish Bear, CEO
PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- I-ology, is pleased to announce its 25th year in business. Founded in 1998, I-ology is an award-winning digital transformation agency providing web-based products and application integration.
“We are delighted and proud to have served so many wonderful companies over the past quarter century. We have watched our clients grow and succeed, in-part because of our passion for client partnership and close alignment with their business goals,” said I-ology CEO Trish Bear. “We look forward to continuing to partner with many more great companies in the coming years.”
I-ology has worked with an impressive list of mid- and large-sized companies in the healthcare, legal, non-profit, higher education, consumer products, and hospitality industries. The agency’s services have evolved from website development to digital transformation consulting, strategic planning, web-based application development & API integration, user experience design, as well as front-end engineering & back-end platform integration.
In 2022 I-ology launched a digital healthcare specialization. The healthcare solutions practice focuses on the evolving needs of healthcare organizations and the growing patient demand for high-quality healthcare with easy-to-navigate, secure access to medical information. I-ology’s custom patient engagement platform applications and deep knowledge of PCI, HIPAA, ADA and 21st Century Cures Act compliance has helped clients increase patient satisfaction metrics and improve adoption of telehealth options.
“I-ology is phenomenal, and we have enjoyed working with them for the past 13 years. Their team is professional, accessible and reliable,” said Sonora Quest Laboratories CIO Sonny Varadan. “They deliver excellent, on-time results.”
About I-ology
As a Phoenix-based, woman-owned, boutique company, I-ology delivers digital transformation, strategic consulting, systems integration, and custom web-based products. They enlist a personalized, no-nonsense approach that is the right fit and appropriate value for the mid-sized enterprise. The I-ology team is proudly HIPAA-certified and won the 2021 Best Healthcare Solution award from content management system provider, Umbraco.
