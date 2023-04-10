Georgia Awards $5.2 Million in Community Home Investment Program (CHIP) Funds

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has awarded $5.2 million in grant funds to 12 local communities around the state through the DCA 2023 Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP). The CHIP funds are part of an annual allocation of HOME Investment Program (HOME) funds received from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

CHIP funds are awarded to communities through a competitive and collaborative process that reviews and scores applicants who demonstrate a priority of providing safe, decent, and affordable housing within Georgia’s communities. New construction applicants will receive an award of $600,000 to construct single-family homes for very low- to low-income-eligible homebuyers, and $400,000 will be awarded to applicants for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation.

The awarded CHIP communities will contribute over $1 million in matching funds to the grant awards.

The 2023 CHIP awards: