MultiScreen Content Discovery Engines Global Market to Reach $260.5 Billion by 2030: Rising Prominence of Content Discovery Engines in Social TV Drives Growth

The global market for MultiScreen Content Discovery Engines estimated at US$41.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$260.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.8% CAGR
The MultiScreen Content Discovery Engines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.5% and 22.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -
ContentWise
eBay Inc.
Google Inc.
Ooyala Inc.
Outbrain Inc.
Red Bee Media
Spideo
Taboola
ThinkAnalytics Ltd.
TiVo Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
