MultiScreen Content Discovery Engines Global Market to Reach $260.5 Billion by 2030: Rising Prominence of Content Discovery Engines in Social TV Drives Growth

The global market for MultiScreen Content Discovery Engines estimated at US$41.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$260.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.8% CAGR

The MultiScreen Content Discovery Engines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.5% and 22.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -

ContentWise

eBay Inc.

Google Inc.

Ooyala Inc.

Outbrain Inc.

Red Bee Media

Spideo

Taboola

ThinkAnalytics Ltd.

TiVo Corporation

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $41.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $260.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.0 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Data Explosion Throws Spotlight onto Content Discovery Platforms

Recent Market Activity

Abundance of Digital Content on Multiple Platforms Enhances Need for Multiscreen Content Discovery Engines

Discovery: Providing More Contextually Relevant than Search

Targeted Advertising - A Core Functionality of Content Discovery Engines

Content Discovery Platforms as Drivers of Traffic

MultiScreen Content Discovery Engines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Internet Data Overload: Pressing Need for Content Discovery

Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Devices to Boost Market Prospects

Content Discovery Engines and Recommendation Systems Revolutionize TV Viewing Experience

Increasing User Engagement: A Key Rationale for Using Content Discovery Engines

Mobile Video Fuels Growth of Mobile Multiscreen Content Discovery Engines

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones & Tablets Enhances Need to Filter Content

TV Everywhere Services - Potential for Content Discovery Market

Spiraling Mobile Broadband Network and Information Overload Spur Adoption of Content Discovery Engines

Analysis of Content Consumption - Essential for Provision of Apt Content

Multiscreen Content Discovery Engines Find Application in E-Commerce

VOD Market: Service Providers Opt for Content Discovery & Recommendation Tools to Boost Viewership & Fend Off Competition

Abundance of Video Content on Multiple Platforms

Big Data to Strengthen Accuracy of Content Recommendations

Rising Prominence of Content Discovery Engines in Social TV

Social Recommendations Gain Widespread Adoption in Content Discovery Engines

Personalization: Defining Competitiveness in Content Discovery Engines Market

Recommender Systems in Financial Services Industry: A Potential Application

Recommendations: Going Beyond Accuracy

Internet Marketing: Rising Significance of Discovery Platforms

Technology Innovations: Spearheading Growth

Hybrid Recommender System Gains Popularity

Data Mining Technology: Crucial to the Accuracy of Content Discovery Engines

Mobile Recommender Systems - A Key Innovation

AI Assists in Simplifying Content Discovery

Integration of Location Based Services into Content Discovery Engines Gathers Steam

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

