Compass Health's 2023 Building Communities of Hope Gala Raises $225,000 to Support Child, Youth and Family Behavioral Health Services

Compass Health is pleased to announce its sixth-annual Building Communities of Hope Gala raised $225,000 in support of the organization's child, youth and family behavioral health services – more than doubling the amount raised over the past two years.

The event, held on March 25, at the Tulalip Resort Casino, also attracted its highest sponsorship participation ever, led by premier sponsor FRANCiS and speaker sponsors BNBuilders, Tulalip Tribes and CPM. More than 400 community members filled Tulalip's ballroom to hear Dr. Gregory Jantz deliver his keynote address, and to hear the experience of 14-year-old Max Larson, a former client of Compass Health's child, youth, and family programs.

"As we celebrate the opportunity to come together in person for the first time in three years, we are so grateful to everyone who made this year's gala such a success – and we extend a special thanks to Max and Dr. Jantz for their illuminating and inspiring words," said Tom Sebastian, president and CEO of Compass Health. "This past year, our programs served more than 5,000 children and youth across Northwest Washington in a variety of ways, and it was exciting to see our community come together to support our indispensable programs and resources."

Jantz's presentation, The Power of Resilience, explored the seven steps necessary for building a strong emotional foundation, its impact on creating a renewed and restored future, and how learning to navigate the pandemic's hardships can help us to be better prepared for future challenges.

Following Jantz, Max Larson shared an emotional and moving story of how he overcame barriers such as post-traumatic stress disorder and other behavioral health challenges with Compass Health programs such as Wraparound with Intensive Services (WISe). The teenager impressed the room with his composure and presence behind the podium, sharing insights into his active and productive life today.

Proceeds from this year's Gala fund the programs that directly supported Max and his family in addition to the rest of Compass Health's children, youth, and family programs: Child and Family Outpatient Programs, Camp Outside the Box, Camp Mariposa, Child Advocacy Program (CAP), Children's Intensive Services/WISe , and the Therapeutic Foster Parenting Program. These programs would not be possible without community support.

Focusing on providing a full spectrum of accessible care, these programs are designed to promote positive changes in behavior, help children and families learn appropriate coping skills, and improve communication by learning to resolve conflict and manage emotions in a healthy manner.

"After two years of virtual events, it was incredible to see so many members of our community join us in support of these life-changing programs," said Tom Kozaczynski, chief advancement officer at Compass Health. "We are thankful for our strong and dedicated community of supporters who understand the value of our programs and advance our mission of advocating for and delivering whole person health."

To learn more about Compass Health or how you can support Compass Health's child, youth, and family services, please visit www.compasshealth.org.

About Compass Health

Compass Health is Northwest Washington's behavioral healthcare leader. A community-based healthcare agency, Compass Health integrates behavioral health and medical care services to form a key section of the community safety net and serve clients and others in need of care and support. From comprehensive mental health treatment to crisis prevention and intervention, supportive housing, children's services, community education and much more, the non-profit organization serves people of all ages throughout Snohomish, Skagit, Island, San Juan, and Whatcom counties.

Learn more: www.compasshealth.org

