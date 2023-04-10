Global Sales of Silicon Capacitors Market is Expected to Accelerate at a Whopping 5.3% CAGR from 2023-2031, Reaching US$ 2.6 Billion: TMR Study

There were 2,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,855 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The silicon capacitors market was valued at US$ 1.6 billion in 2022 and the global market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.6 billion by 2031. According to predictions, the global market will grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2031. Due to miniaturized electronics and the need for thin-film transmission lines to carry large RF signals (radio frequency), demand for the silicon capacitor market is expected to grow significantly in the near future.
As silicon capacitors are capable of operating at very high frequencies, this makes them very suitable for use in circuits that operate at high speed. With a wide operating temperature range and good stability over time, they are ideally suited for medical, telecommunications, industrial, and high-reliability applications.
There have been several initiatives launched by governments around the world to promote silicon capacitors in a wide range of industries. For example, as part of the EU's Green Deal, silicon capacitors are being promoted as energy-efficient products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions and energy consumption.
A wide range of advanced manufacturing technologies is being employed to improve energy efficiency through the use of silicon capacitors within the Advanced Manufacturing Office of the U.S. Department of Energy.
A Clean Energy Manufacturing Initiative is also being developed by the US Department of Energy to develop clean energy manufacturing technologies, such as silicon capacitors.
Key Findings of Market Report
Global Silicon Capacitors Market: Growth Drivers
Global Silicon Capacitors: Regional Landscape
Global Silicon Capacitors Market: Key Players
Several key players in the silicon capacitor market are acquiring, merging, or forming alliances to consolidate their market positions. Several developments have recently taken place as the market enters a competitive phase.
