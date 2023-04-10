Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,864 in the last 365 days.

Omnicom Group Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. OMC will publish its first quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 after the New York Stock Exchange close of trading. The company will also host a conference call to review the financial results on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.  Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing 844-291-6362 (domestic) or 234-720-6995 (international), along with access code 1468163. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on our website at investor.omnicomgroup.com

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-group-schedules-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301793659.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

You just read:

Omnicom Group Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more