Plastics Processing Machinery Global Market to Reach $29.7 Billion by 2030: Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Demand

DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastics Processing Machinery: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Plastics Processing Machinery estimated at US$21.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Injection Molding Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Blow Molding Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Plastics Processing Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 254 Featured) -
- Arburg GmbH & Co.
- BC Extrusion Holding GmbH
- BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH
- Brown Machine LLC
- Bruckner Group GmbH
- Davis-Standard, LLC
- Engel Austria GmbH
- FANUC Corporation
- Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.
- GN Thermoforming
- Haitian International Holdings Limited
- Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.
- Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH
- KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH
- Milacron LLC
- NEGRI BOSSI SpA
- Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd.
- Nordson Corporation
- Reifenhauser Group
- SencorpWhite, Inc.
- Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd.
- Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond
- With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Plastic Processing Machinery to Gain from Upbeat Mood of Plastic Processors
- Injection Molding Machines Experiences Resurgence in Demand
- Blow Molding Machines Exhibit Gains
- Growth in Extrusion Machinery Led by Resurgence in Construction Activity, and Medical and Packaging Needs
- Auxiliaries Riding High on Labor Shortage
- With Low Immunity to Supply Chain Snags, Machinery Makers Grapple with Roadblocks
- Year 2020 in Review
- Plastics Machinery: A Prelude
- Definition: Plastics Processing Machines
- Types of Plastics Processing Machinery
- Regional Market Analysis
- Pick Up in Reshoring of Manufacturing Activities Accelerated by the Covid-19 Pandemic Creates Lucrative Opportunities
- Developing Economies Boost Growth
- China Exhibits Increasing Inclination Towards High End Machinery
- End-Use Market Perspective
- Global Demand for Plastic Processing Machinery by End-use Sector (in %): 2021
- Packaging Sector: An Overview
- High Demand for Packaging: A Key Driver for Plastics Processing Machinery
- Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Global Packaging Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Important Trends in Plastic Packaging Market
- Building and Construction Markets
- Recovery in Construction Sector to Power Demand
- Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 -2022
- Automotive industry
- Plastic Components in Passenger Cars by Plastic Type
- Percentage Share of Plastics in Passenger Cars: 2000, 2010, and 2020
- How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Consumer Electronics
- Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity for Plastics Market: Consumer Electronics Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Global Plastics Production: A Review
- Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years 2009 through 2021
- Per Capita Consumption of Plastics by Country/Region: 2019
- Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2020
- Global Manufacturing PMI: An important Bellwether
- Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Months Jan 2020- Aug 2021
- Plastics Processing Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Product Matrix of Select Players in the Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
- Select Leading Players in the Worldwide Plastics Processing Machinery Market by Segment
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth
- Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P
- Rising Consumer Focus on Convenience & Consequent Rise in Sales of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains
- Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Rise in Demand for Food Service Disposables and Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services Drive Opportunities in the Food Sector
- Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Global Food Service Disposables Market by Raw Material: 2012, 2020 and 2027
- Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Demand,
- Worker Crunch Catalyzes Uptake of Automated & Digital Plastic Processing Machinery
- Industry Witnesses Rising Investments in Digital Solutions
- Sustainability: A Loud & Clear Trend in Plastic Processing Machinery Industry
- Pandemic Causes Significant Disruption to Plastic Recycling
- COVID-19 Brings About Significant Changes to Plastic Usage Trends
- Notable Progress for Plastic Recycling & Equipment
- Medical Device Makers Turn towards Thermoforming & Pressure-Forming for Packaging
- Rise in Demand for Syringes Drives Blow Molding Machinery Sales
- Supply Chain Challenges Change Course
- Injection Molding Remains Dynamic with Innovations & Emerging Trends
- Sustainable Materials & Operations gain Attention
- Influx of New Products
- Feature-Rich, Advanced Controls
- Machines with New Sizes
- Micro Injection Molding Machines Gain Demand
- Global Market for Thermoplastic Micro Injection Molding by End-use Industry (in %): 2021E
- Healthcare: An Important Market for Micro Injection Molding
- Electro-Hydraulic Technology Picks up Pace
- Focus Intensifies on Precision and Lightweighing Solutions
- Vertical Injection Machines to Witness Increased Automation
- Increasing Number of Machinery Manufacturers Embrace Industry 4.0
- Rise in Digitalization Augurs Well for Adoption of Industry 4.0
- Advent of Industry 4.0 Brings New Opportunities to Plastic Injection Molding
- Manufacturers Leverage AI for Machine Operations
- COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Shift toward Automation in Plastic Processing Industry
- Growing Trend towards Downstream Automation
- Extruders Add Advanced Capabilities
- Demand on Rise for Customized Formulations
- Energy Efficiency Redefines Machine Engineering
- Waste Minimization Redefines New Production Strategies
- Used Blow Molding Machinery Emerges as Flourishing Business amid COVID-19
- Smartphone Sales Spur Demand for Precision Plastic Injection Molding Technologies
- Global Shipments of Smartphones in Million Units (2012-2025)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4k8579
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plastics-processing-machinery-global-market-to-reach-29-7-billion-by-2030-home-improvement-projects--interest-in-diy-stimulate-demand-301793351.html
SOURCE Research and Markets