Plastics Processing Machinery Global Market to Reach $29.7 Billion by 2030: Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Demand

DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastics Processing Machinery: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Plastics Processing Machinery estimated at US$21.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Injection Molding Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Blow Molding Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

The Plastics Processing Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 254 Featured) -

Arburg GmbH & Co.

BC Extrusion Holding GmbH

BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH

Brown Machine LLC

Bruckner Group GmbH

Davis-Standard, LLC

Engel Austria GmbH

FANUC Corporation

Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.

GN Thermoforming

Haitian International Holdings Limited

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH

KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH

Milacron LLC

NEGRI BOSSI SpA

Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.

Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd.

Nordson Corporation

Reifenhauser Group

SencorpWhite, Inc.

Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Plastic Processing Machinery to Gain from Upbeat Mood of Plastic Processors

Injection Molding Machines Experiences Resurgence in Demand

Blow Molding Machines Exhibit Gains

Growth in Extrusion Machinery Led by Resurgence in Construction Activity, and Medical and Packaging Needs

Auxiliaries Riding High on Labor Shortage

With Low Immunity to Supply Chain Snags, Machinery Makers Grapple with Roadblocks

Year 2020 in Review

Plastics Machinery: A Prelude

Definition: Plastics Processing Machines

Types of Plastics Processing Machinery

Regional Market Analysis

Pick Up in Reshoring of Manufacturing Activities Accelerated by the Covid-19 Pandemic Creates Lucrative Opportunities

Developing Economies Boost Growth

China Exhibits Increasing Inclination Towards High End Machinery

End-Use Market Perspective

Global Demand for Plastic Processing Machinery by End-use Sector (in %): 2021

Packaging Sector: An Overview

High Demand for Packaging: A Key Driver for Plastics Processing Machinery

Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Packaging Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Important Trends in Plastic Packaging Market

Building and Construction Markets

Recovery in Construction Sector to Power Demand

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 -2022

Automotive industry

Plastic Components in Passenger Cars by Plastic Type

Percentage Share of Plastics in Passenger Cars: 2000, 2010, and 2020

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Consumer Electronics

Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity for Plastics Market: Consumer Electronics Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Plastics Production: A Review

Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years 2009 through 2021

Per Capita Consumption of Plastics by Country/Region: 2019

Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2020

Global Manufacturing PMI: An important Bellwether

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Months Jan 2020 - Aug 2021

- Plastics Processing Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Product Matrix of Select Players in the Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Select Leading Players in the Worldwide Plastics Processing Machinery Market by Segment

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth

Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Rising Consumer Focus on Convenience & Consequent Rise in Sales of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Rise in Demand for Food Service Disposables and Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services Drive Opportunities in the Food Sector

Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Food Service Disposables Market by Raw Material: 2012, 2020 and 2027

Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Demand,

Worker Crunch Catalyzes Uptake of Automated & Digital Plastic Processing Machinery

Industry Witnesses Rising Investments in Digital Solutions

Sustainability: A Loud & Clear Trend in Plastic Processing Machinery Industry

Pandemic Causes Significant Disruption to Plastic Recycling

COVID-19 Brings About Significant Changes to Plastic Usage Trends

Notable Progress for Plastic Recycling & Equipment

Medical Device Makers Turn towards Thermoforming & Pressure-Forming for Packaging

Rise in Demand for Syringes Drives Blow Molding Machinery Sales

Supply Chain Challenges Change Course

Injection Molding Remains Dynamic with Innovations & Emerging Trends

Sustainable Materials & Operations gain Attention

Influx of New Products

Feature-Rich, Advanced Controls

Machines with New Sizes

Micro Injection Molding Machines Gain Demand

Global Market for Thermoplastic Micro Injection Molding by End-use Industry (in %): 2021E

Healthcare: An Important Market for Micro Injection Molding

Electro-Hydraulic Technology Picks up Pace

Focus Intensifies on Precision and Lightweighing Solutions

Vertical Injection Machines to Witness Increased Automation

Increasing Number of Machinery Manufacturers Embrace Industry 4.0

Rise in Digitalization Augurs Well for Adoption of Industry 4.0

Advent of Industry 4.0 Brings New Opportunities to Plastic Injection Molding

Manufacturers Leverage AI for Machine Operations

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Shift toward Automation in Plastic Processing Industry

Growing Trend towards Downstream Automation

Extruders Add Advanced Capabilities

Demand on Rise for Customized Formulations

Energy Efficiency Redefines Machine Engineering

Waste Minimization Redefines New Production Strategies

Used Blow Molding Machinery Emerges as Flourishing Business amid COVID-19

Smartphone Sales Spur Demand for Precision Plastic Injection Molding Technologies

Global Shipments of Smartphones in Million Units (2012-2025)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4k8579

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets