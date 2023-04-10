Greenberg Traurig's Seth Entin Speaks at ABA's 23rd Annual U.S. and Europe Tax Practice Trends Conference

Greenberg Traurig Tax Shareholder Seth Entin participated in a panel at the American Bar Association's (ABA) 23rd Annual U.S. and Europe Tax Practice Trends Conference which took place in Zurich from March 28 to 30.

MIAMI, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig Tax Shareholder Seth Entin participated in a panel at the American Bar Association's (ABA) 23rd Annual U.S. and Europe Tax Practice Trends Conference which took place in Zurich from March 28 to 30.

Entin was part of a discussion titled "Holding Family Assets: Common and Evolving Structures in Europe and the United States," which focused on the common holding structures used by family offices and how they could be impacted by tax, regulatory and philanthropic considerations.

Based in the firm's Miami office, Entin concentrates his practice on the international taxation of high-net-worth individuals and families, international corporate taxation, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) international tax audits, and IRS voluntary disclosures. With more than 25 years of experience, he also has been recognized by Chambers USA – America's leading business lawyers guide – since 2007 and currently is ranked in Band 1 for tax law in Florida. In 2016, he was recognized as "Miami Lawyer of the Year" in Tax Law by The Best Lawyers in America guide. In addition, Entin was part of a team of Greenberg Traurig attorneys who received an award for their role as U.S. Deal Counsel for the Latin Lawyer 2022 Private Mergers & Acquisitions Deal of the Year. He was selected World Tax Leader – Americas 2023 by International Tax Review.

