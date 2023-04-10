FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 10, 2023

Advisory: Fire Fighters Day at Capitol includes recognition of high school students enrolled in firefighter education courses at Missouri Career and Technology Centers

On Wednesday, April 12, firefighters from across Missouri will gather at the Capitol for Fire Fighters Day, an annual event that recognizes the importance of the fire service in protecting Missourians and their property. This year, the ceremony with Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe will include recognition of future firefighters – high school students from Missouri Career and Technology Centers who are already receiving training in the skills necessary to establish careers as firefighters and first responders.

These students study Fire Fighter I and Fire Fighter II courses and undergo skills training. Fire Fighter I is the same training in preparation for firefighter certification recommended for all Missouri firefighters. Fire Fighter II is more advanced training.

Missouri’s fire service has over 20,000 career and volunteer responders who work in more than 800 departments. Members of Missouri’s fire service not only respond to fires and medical emergencies, but also play key roles in other emergencies, including complex technical rescues, hazardous materials incidents, natural disasters and homeland security special details. Firefighters also perform many other critical tasks, including fire safety inspections and working to educate the public about fire safety and prevention.

Wednesday, April 12

WHAT: Ceremony honoring Missouri firefighters for contributions to public safety

WHO: Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe

State Fire Marshal Tim Bean

Firefighters from across Missouri

WHERE: Missouri State Capitol Rotunda

WHEN: 12 p.m. Wednesday April 12

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov