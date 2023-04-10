Advisory: Fire Fighters Day at Capitol includes recognition of high school students enrolled in firefighter education courses at Missouri Career and Technology Centers

There were 2,513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,910 in the last 365 days.
April 10, 2023
On Wednesday, April 12, firefighters from across Missouri will gather at the Capitol for Fire Fighters Day, an annual event that recognizes the importance of the fire service in protecting Missourians and their property. This year, the ceremony with Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe will include recognition of future firefighters – high school students from Missouri Career and Technology Centers who are already receiving training in the skills necessary to establish careers as firefighters and first responders.
These students study Fire Fighter I and Fire Fighter II courses and undergo skills training. Fire Fighter I is the same training in preparation for firefighter certification recommended for all Missouri firefighters. Fire Fighter II is more advanced training.
Missouri’s fire service has over 20,000 career and volunteer responders who work in more than 800 departments. Members of Missouri’s fire service not only respond to fires and medical emergencies, but also play key roles in other emergencies, including complex technical rescues, hazardous materials incidents, natural disasters and homeland security special details. Firefighters also perform many other critical tasks, including fire safety inspections and working to educate the public about fire safety and prevention.
Wednesday, April 12
WHAT: Ceremony honoring Missouri firefighters for contributions to public safety
WHO: Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe
State Fire Marshal Tim Bean
Firefighters from across Missouri
WHERE: Missouri State Capitol Rotunda
WHEN: 12 p.m. Wednesday April 12
For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov