Electric Vehicle Engineers Specify K-Alloy® (A304) for Critical Die-Cast Parts

K-Alloy (A304) corrosion resistant die casting alloy is specified for electric vehicle parts including inverters, electronic housings & e-powertrain assemblies.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- DGI Management, Inc. (Irvine, CA), who support die casters, manufacturers, and smelters worldwide, announced today that EV Manufacturers are increasingly choosing K-Alloy(A304) for critical components including inverters, motor and e-steering gear assemblies, electronic housings, and e-powertrain assemblies. With superior corrosion resistance , higher elongation for strength and fastener retention, improved thermal properties, and significantly longer die life compared to other high-performance aluminum alloys, K-Alloyhas become a go-to material for automotive engineers designing parts intended to perform in harsh environments.“K-Alloywas developed for and has been continually used extensively in the automotive industry where superior resistance to salt, moisture, shock, and temperature extremes is important. K-Alloy is easy to die-cast in existing dies and is available worldwide through certified licensed smelters” said David Isaacs, President of DGI Management, Inc.“Of particular interest to manufacturers is the real potential of die-life cost savings. K-Alloydie life is equal to ADC12 and A380, 2 - 3 times better than A365 and similar alloys. This translates into real savings per part.”More technical and procurement information can be found at:K-Alloyis a registered trademark of BorgWarner Inc.Contact DGI Management, Inc. For additional informationinfo@dgimgmt.com