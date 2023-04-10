Electric Vehicle Engineers Specify K-Alloy® (A304) for Critical Die-Cast Parts

K-Alloy (A304) corrosion resistant die casting alloy is specified for electric vehicle parts including inverters, electronic housings & e-powertrain assemblies.
Of particular interest to manufacturers is the real potential of die-life cost savings. K-Alloy® die life is equal to ADC12 and A380, 2 - 3 times better than A365 and similar alloys.”
IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DGI Management, Inc. (Irvine, CA), who support die casters, manufacturers, and smelters worldwide, announced today that EV Manufacturers are increasingly choosing K-Alloy® (A304) for critical components including inverters, motor and e-steering gear assemblies, electronic housings, and e-powertrain assemblies. With superior corrosion resistance, higher elongation for strength and fastener retention, improved thermal properties, and significantly longer die life compared to other high-performance aluminum alloys, K-Alloy® has become a go-to material for automotive engineers designing parts intended to perform in harsh environments.
“K-Alloy® was developed for and has been continually used extensively in the automotive industry where superior resistance to salt, moisture, shock, and temperature extremes is important. K-Alloy is easy to die-cast in existing dies and is available worldwide through certified licensed smelters” said David Isaacs, President of DGI Management, Inc.
“Of particular interest to manufacturers is the real potential of die-life cost savings. K-Alloy® die life is equal to ADC12 and A380, 2 - 3 times better than A365 and similar alloys. This translates into real savings per part.”
