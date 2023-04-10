Oiziz.com Launches New Platform for Independent Artists to Showcase Their Designs

Hong Kong, China - Oiziz Limited, a company dedicated to providing a platform for artists to monetize their designs, is excited to announce the launch of its new online platform, Oiziz.com. The website is designed to help independent artists showcase their pattern designs and earn commissions by having their designs printed on a range of textile products such as bedding, blankets, and loungewear.

With the ever-growing number of independent artists around the world, Oiziz.com provides a unique opportunity for artists to showcase their creativity and share their designs with a wider audience. The platform is user-friendly and intuitive, allowing artists to easily upload their designs and manage their sales.

Once uploaded, the team of experienced designers at Oiziz.com will work with the artist to ensure the design is print-ready and can be reproduced with the highest quality. The state-of-the-art printing process ensures that each product is crafted with care and attention to detail.

Oiziz.com is committed to offering the highest quality products to its customers. Each product is made-to-order to ensure that customers receive a unique and high-quality item. Bespoke items may take 5-12 days to prepare, but the wait is worth it when customers receive their customized orders. Oiziz.com offers a satisfaction guarantee to its customers, ensuring that they will love their order. However, in case they are not 100% satisfied, the company offers a replacement or refund for damaged or misprinted items within 60 days of purchase.

"We are thrilled to provide a platform that empowers artists to monetize their creativity and reach a wider audience," said Ethan Wang, CEO of Oiziz Limited HK. "Our mission is to create a space that values creativity and innovation and supports artists in their pursuit of success."

Oiziz.com offers a range of textiles to print designs onto, including bedding, blankets, and loungewear, making it easier for artists to showcase their designs in a variety of ways. With Oiziz.com, customers can choose from a huge library of designs by independent artists, or they can even make their own fabric by contacting Oiziz.com before placing their order.

"We believe that everyone deserves to have more choices that match their style," said Wang. "That's why we have created a platform that offers a huge library of designs by independent artists, so that our customers can find products that go with their style."

Oiziz.com is now accepting applications from artists interested in joining the platform. To learn more about the services offered by Oiziz.com, please visit the website at https://www.oiziz.com/

About Oiziz Limited

Oiziz Limited is a Hong Kong-based company dedicated to providing a platform for artists to monetize their designs by printing them onto textiles such as bedding, blankets, and loungewear. With over 10 years of experience in textiles, the company exports its products to Europe, America, and Southeast Asia. Oiziz Limited is passionate about creating a community that values art and design and encourages creativity and innovation.

