Coalition Announces CoalitionAI, Generative Artificial Intelligence for Brokers and Businesses

CoalitionAI Broker Copilot and Security Copilot now live for U.S. brokers and businesses, with more coming soon

Coalition, the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today introduced CoalitionAI™, a new initiative to deploy generative AI and large language models to help brokers and businesses protect themselves from cyber risk. U.S.-based brokers and businesses can now access new AI-powered education and chat features, including:

CoalitionAI Broker Copilot: Appointed brokers in the U.S. now have access to the Broker Copilot, a generative AI chatbot embedded into the Coalition broker dashboard that can answer questions about cybersecurity best practices, cyber policy coverage options, and more. The Broker Copilot is trained on publicly-available documents and resources published by Coalition for broker inquiries and education.

Businesses using Coalition Control™ – Coalition's cyber risk assessment and monitoring platform – can now seek and gain details on cyber security vulnerabilities, better understand coverage contingencies, and learn about ways to resolve cyber security issues using the new Security Copilot.

"This new wave of generative AI will unequivocally change the insurance industry and transform the broker experience," said Joshua Motta, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at Coalition. "Our Broker Copilot and Security Copilot are just the beginning. Over time the entire Active Insurance experience – from risk selection to active security protection to active response – will all benefit from generative AI that can help reduce the impact of cyber risk."

The CoalitionAI features released today use a combination of proprietary technology, large language modeling, and generative pre-trained transformers. Coalition plans to introduce additional AI capabilities to support its Active Insurance offerings, including Active Risk Assessment, Active Protection, and Active Response. In the coming months, Coalition brokers and Coalition Control users will gain access to additional AI-driven tools that will strengthen the quoting, underwriting, and incident response experiences.

"AI is already reshaping the cyber risk landscape," said Tiago Henriques, Coalition's Vice President of Security Research. "While we are applying our AI expertise to improve the broker and customer experience, we are also focused on keeping up with emerging AI-related vulnerabilities. Part of our commitment to protecting the unprotected is helping our policyholders both understand the risks and reap the benefits of new technologies."

The first CoalitionAI features are available now. Brokers can get appointed with Coalition by visiting: signup.coalitioninc.com. Businesses can sign up for Coalition Control for no cost at any time by visiting: Control.coalitioninc.com.

Coalition Insurance Solutions Inc. ("CIS"), a licensed insurance producer and surplus lines broker with its principal place of business in San Francisco, CA (Cal. license #0L76155), is acting on behalf of a number of unaffiliated insurance companies, and available on an admitted basis through Coalition Insurance Company ("CIC") a licensed insurance underwriter (NAIC # 29530). Insurance products offered through CIS and CIC may not be available in all states. CIS may receive compensation from an insurer or other intermediary in connection with the sale of insurance. All decisions regarding any insurance products referenced herein, including approval for coverage, premium, commission, and fees, will be made solely by the insurer underwriting the insurance under the insurer's then-current criteria. All insurance products are governed by the terms, conditions, limitations, and exclusions set forth in the applicable insurance policy. Please see a copy of your policy for the full terms, conditions, and exclusions. Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Coalition and the Coalition logo are trademarks of Coalition, Inc. or its affiliates.

About Coalition

Coalition is the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to help prevent digital risk before it strikes. By combining comprehensive insurance coverage and cybersecurity tools, Coalition helps businesses manage and mitigate digital risks. Coalition offers its Active Insurance products in the U.S., U.K., and Canada through relationships with leading global insurers, as well as cyber capacity through its own carrier, Coalition Insurance Company. Coalition's Active Risk Platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses worldwide remain resilient against cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition is a distributed company with a global workforce that collaborates digitally and in office hubs.

