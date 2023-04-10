Richelieu reports on shareholders' voting results for the election of directors

MONTREAL, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Richelieu RCH held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 6, 2023. All the candidates proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:



For Withheld Number % Number % Lucie Chabot 41,412,562 95.99 1,730,110 4.01 Robert Courteau 38,428,426 89.07 4,714,246 10.93 Marie Lemay 41,408,512 95.98 1,734,160 4.02 Richard Lord 41,506,390 96.21 1,636,282 3.79 Luc Martin 40,732,828 94.41 2,409,844 5.59 Pierre Pomerleau 41,034,899 95.11 2,107,773 4.89 Marc Poulin 40,601,267 94.11 2,541,405 5.89 Sylvie Vachon 41,279,414 95.68 1,863,258 4.32

About Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

Richelieu is a leading North American importer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products are targeted to an extensive customer base of kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, door and window, and hardware retailers including renovation superstores. Richelieu offers customers a broad mix of high-end products sourced from manufacturers worldwide. Its product selection consists of over 130,000 different items targeted to a base of more than 110,000 customers who are served by 112 centers in North America – 50 distribution centers in Canada, 59 in the United States and three manufacturing plants in Canada, specifically, Les Industries Cedan Inc., Menuiserie des Pins Ltée and USIMM/UNIGRAV, who complete the product offering by manufacturing respectively a variety of veneer sheets and edge banding products, a broad selection of decorative mouldings and components for the window and door industry as well as custom products, including a 3D scanning center.

