Learn CW Investment Corporation Announces Intention to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination

Learn CW Investment Corporation (the "Company," "we" or "our"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that the Company intends to extend the period of time the Company will have to consummate its initial business combination by one month from April 13, 2023 to May 13, 2023 (the "Extension"), subject to the timely deposit of an aggregate of $115,000 into the Company's trust account on or prior to April 13, 2023.

About the Company

Learn CW Investment Corporation is a blank check company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, risks and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertakings to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

