Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event in Colorado Springs

Two new models open for tours this month at Banning Lewis Ranch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. MDC, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the ranch-style Ruby and two-story Hemingway model homes at the popular Banning Lewis Ranch masterplan (RichmondAmerican.com/BanningLewisRanch) in Colorado Springs. The fully furnished models are just two of the 14 inspired floor plans available at the highly anticipated community.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/BanningLewisRanchGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to attend the community's Grand Opening Event from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. In addition to enjoying a complimentary lunch and model home tours, guests can enter for a chance to win a prize drawing.

Community at a glance:

New ranch and two-story homes from the mid $400s

14 inspired plans, including some from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection

2 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 1,620 to 3,000 sq. ft.

Community pool, fitness center and picnic/BBQ area

Easy access to schools, shopping and parks

Hundreds of design options

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Banning Lewis Ranch will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Banning Lewis Ranch is located at 5657 Mammoth Lane in Colorado Springs. Call 719.637.7756 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

