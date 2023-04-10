UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Barron County, Wis.

VILLAGE OF CAMERON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the village of Cameron, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, April 8, 2023.

At approximately 3:38 p.m., Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, age 32, with approximately 5 years of law enforcement service, along with Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, age 23, with approximately one year of law enforcement service, conducted a traffic stop in the Village of Cameron. The officers were conducting the traffic stop based on a warrant and to check welfare of the driver, Glenn Douglas Perry, age 50, following notification of concerning behavior. During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged.

Chetek Police Officer Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Scheel were pronounced deceased at the scene. Perry was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officer Breidenbach, age 32, started her law enforcement career with Stoughton Police Department in Dane County. She served there for about 9 months before she joined Chetek Police Department, where she had served for approximately 4 years.

Officer Scheel, age 23, graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in December of 2022. He had been with Cameron Police Department for approximately one year.

There is no threat to the community.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and Cameron Fire Department. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.