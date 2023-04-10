Vornado Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, & Governance Report

There were 2,490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,818 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) announced today that it released its 2022 Environmental, Social, & Governance (“ESG”) report.
This ESG report is Vornado's fourteenth consecutive annual report which highlights the Company's industry-leading accomplishments in sustainability and provides key metrics on the Company’s ESG priorities. Key ESG achievements include:
Our report, along with expanded information on Vornado’s ESG programs, can be found on the Company's website located at www.vno.com.
Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.
Contact
Thomas J. Sanelli
(212) 894-7000
Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. We also note the following forward-looking statements: in the case of our development and redevelopment projects, the estimated completion date, estimated project cost, projected incremental cash yield, stabilization date and cost to complete; and estimates of future capital expenditures, dividends to common and preferred shareholders and operating partnership distributions. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Currently, some of the factors are the increase in interest rates and inflation and the continuing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general.