Flow Capital Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.0681 per share on Series A Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, announces that the Company’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.0681 per Series A Preferred Shares (the “Preferred Shares”), payable on April 14, 2023, to holders of record of Preferred Shares as at March 31, 2023. The Dividend represents the dividend payable on the Preferred Shares for the period from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023.



This dividend is designated by the Company to be an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

The declaration and payment of dividends on the Preferred Shares is at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company and any future declaration of dividends on the Preferred Shares will depend on the Company’s financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the board of directors of the Company.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. For more information on Flow Capital, please visit www.flowcap.com.

