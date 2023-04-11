First Ever Veteran Only Hiring Event Brings Veterans to the Data Center Industry in Huge Success

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Operation HIT is excited to announce the success of the first-ever hiring event for Veterans in the Data Center industry that occurred on March 27th and 28th at the Legacy Resort & Hotel in San Diego. In partnership with Mission Critical Interior Solutions (MCIS) and Vantage Data Centers, the event aimed to connect military Veterans with job opportunities in the Data Center Industry.
The two-day event was filled with various activities, starting with a golf tournament in honor of the C4 Foundation at the Riverwalk golf club, followed by a post networking event at Mcp's Pub, which is a staple in the Navy Seal Community. On day two, attendees had the opportunity to connect with over 20 companies looking to hire Veterans, hear from industry thought leaders and guest speakers, and receive valuable resources and support.
The Veteran hiring event was a resounding success, with over 25% of Veterans that attended receiving job offers on the spot. Roman Sendejas, Founder and Owner of MCIS, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating that the company and industry are committed to hiring Veterans, and they recognize the unique qualities and skills that Veterans bring to the workforce.
The event's success was echoed by Kirk Offel, CEO of OVERWATCH Mission Critical, adding, “We are proud to be the first company to ever host a Veteran hiring conference exclusively devoted to the data center industry. We believe that we all have a purpose. Our purpose is to serve our nations heroes. In service of our purpose, we will continue to disrupt the data center industry with better ways to solve our existential threat – which is our growing labor shortage. Our mission is to connect every soldier, sailor, and airmen with the Data Center Industry. It is our duty to help them discover that they can build an entirely new career in an industry that values not only their service to country but their significance as a person. The stress of transition is a factor on Veterans. The corporate treatment of Veterans is an ESG factor that improves culture as well as the bottom line. We are dedicated to advocating for military inclusion while developing future leaders in the data center industry. Operation HIT allows us to do both while promoting military core values by sharing our “camaraderie” with the industry. Operation HIT will rotate around the largest military bases in the country to solve the labor shortage of the data center industry while providing our nations heroes with the opportunity to find a new career that allows them to be fulfilled in the civilian fleet.”
Operation HIT extends their gratitude to all partners, sponsors, and volunteers who made the event possible and thanks the Veterans who attended for their service and dedication to the country. The organization is committed to continuing their efforts to hire and support Veterans and encourages other companies in the industry to do the same.
About MCIS: Mission Critical Interior Solutions are specialists in data center configuration, access flooring systems, and maintenance. Our clients know they can trust us because we get it done – one time, every time. At MCIS, our goal is to ensure that our customers’ data centers are set up for long-term success. Our mission is to put your mission first.
About OVERWATCH Mission Critical: Our primary mission is to provide “Purpose.” OVERWATCH is dedicated to help our customers unleash the emerging technologies that improve the lives of everyone around the world! We believe that the only way that we can complete this mission is to leverage an untapped resource of talent that can only be found in our Veteran community.
About C4 Foundation: The C4 Foundation was created to provide resources and support available nowhere else to active-duty Navy SEALs and their families. Through neuroscience-based programs recognized by Naval Special Warfare, we strengthen relationships and support networks for our nation’s most elite warriors, their immediate families and the broader SEAL community. The mission of the C4 Foundation and fortitude-building programs at the C4 Ranch is to significantly reduce stress, strengthen family connections and nurture feelings of optimism
