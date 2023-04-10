Manchin Announces $397K for West Side Volunteer Fire Fighters in St. Albans

April 10, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $397,264 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the West Side Volunteer Fire Fighters in St. Albans. The funding is made possible through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program and will help provide supplemental pay for the volunteers.

“Our brave West Virginia firefighters risk their lives every day to protect our communities, and we must ensure they have the necessary equipment and resources to do their jobs safely and effectively,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased FEMA is investing more than $397K to help provide supplemental pay for volunteers with the West Side Volunteer Fire Fighters. The funding will strengthen fire safety and emergency preparedness across Kanawha County and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investment. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our firefighters as they work tirelessly to protect West Virginians across the Mountain State.”





The SAFER program is one of three grant programs under DHS and FEMA that focuses on enhancing firefighter safety and public safety as it relates to fire hazards. Since FY 2005, the SAFER Program has awarded approximately $4.8 billion in grant funding to provide critically needed resources to hire new firefighters, rehire laid off firefighters and retain firefighters facing layoff, as well as to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters. The funding announced today will assist the West Side Volunteer Fire Fighters in providing supplemental pay to its volunteers.