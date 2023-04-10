Paving operations to begin on I-25 South of Buffalo

Buffalo, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin work on a paving project on I-25 south of Buffalo the week of April 10, 2023.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded Riverside Contracting, Inc. out of Missoula, MT an $11.3M contract to mill and pave a total of 15.36 miles of both the north and southbound lanes of I-25 from mile marker 272.11 to 279.79. In addition, they will be replacing adjacent culverts, upgrading guardrail and doing repairs on isolated bridge decks and approaches.

Riverside will begin constructing crossovers at either end of the project limits beginning the week of April 10, weather allowing, in preparation for diverting all southbound traffic onto the northbound portion of the interstate. This will result in head-to-head traffic on the northbound lane while work is being completed on the southbound lane. Traffic is projected to be switched to the southbound lane in June with an anticipated project completion in September.

Through this work zone, motorists will encounter head-to-head traffic with a reduced speed limit of 65 MPH and a 14 foot width restriction.

