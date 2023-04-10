For Immediate Release

April 10, 2023

State Media Contacts

Shannon Konvicka, Communications Director

Department of Housing and Community Development

Shannon.Konvicka@vermont.gov

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT HIGHLIGHTS IMPORTANCE OF STRENGTHENING VERMONT’S COMMUNITIES WITH INVESTMENT IN HOUSING, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, INFRASTRUCTURE AND MORE

Proclaims April 10-14 Community Development Week

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott has signed a proclamation declaring April 11-15 Community Development Week. The designation and proclamation focus on the success and impact of the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which funds housing and economic development projects and public services in communities across the state.

“The CDBG program has strengthened Vermont’s communities by delivering equitable access to housing, public facility improvements and community planning that have impacted the physical and socioeconomic conditions of our State,” said Governor Scott. “The CDBG funds that we have received throughout the years have bolstered our efforts in supporting our most vulnerable citizens.”

CDBG is a federal program championed by Vermont’s congressional delegation and administered by the Vermont Community Development Program within the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. It provides approximately $7 million in funding each year for projects that help create jobs and housing, provide critical services like childcare, and improve infrastructure and facilities throughout Vermont. In the last year over $6 million of grant funding has been awarded to towns, villages, and cities, leveraging over $96 million in investments throughout Vermont communities.

To view the Community Development Week proclamation, visit the State of Vermont website.

