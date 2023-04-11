Stories from the Frontline Spotlights Homeless Women at Community Event to Bring Tangible Solutions to LA Housing Crises

Guest Speakers Screenwriter Molly Smith Metzler & Formerly Homeless Women
Through the power of authentic storytelling, we want to help correct preconceived notions about what it means to be homeless and inspire action.”
— Allison Schallert, co-founder
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stories from the Frontline, a housing advocacy initiative, presents -- Stories from the Frontline: Ending Homelessness for Women Who Have Experienced Domestic Violence – an engagement event to give women a platform to share first-person accounts of how they have overcome homelessness and to advance an important conversation and tangible solutions to uplift more women.
“There is no script for why bad things happen in a person’s life; but there is a direct correlation between domestic violence abuse and homelessness,” says Marilyn Wells, Stories from the Frontline co-founder. “Women can and do recover with the right support, employment opportunities and safe, supportive housing. Success stories reinforce the important role we all can play in solving homelessness in our communities and neighborhoods.”
Women’s homelessness in Los Angeles is increasing at a rate outpacing men’s. Women of color, particularly Black women, are disproportionately affected by homelessness. According to the Downtown Women’s Center, Black women make up nine percent of LA County’s population, yet they accounted for nearly one third of all homeless women. Domestic violence remains one of the main drivers of homelessness. It’s estimated that more than one third of domestic violence survivors experience homelessness at some point in their lives.
“The goal of the evening is to deepen our community’s understanding about the real struggles domestic violence victims face when they find themselves homeless and fighting to survive,” says Allison Schallert, Stories from the Frontline co-founder. “Through the power of authentic storytelling, we want to help correct preconceived notions about what it means to be homeless and inspire action.”
The program includes:
● Insights from acclaimed screenwriter Molly Smith Metzler who will share her own jarring experience while researching Netflix’s critically praised series Maid.
● Personal testimonials from Los Angeles women who escaped domestic violence, struggled with homelessness, and eventually found help to get off the streets and go on to lead healthy, productive lives.
● Engagement with local government officials and frontline leaders working to end homelessness, along with action-driven technologies and opportunities to be part of the solution.
● Performance by British sensation Julia Fordham.
● Emcee Tiffany Duvernay-Smith.
● The event will be held at the Ebell of Los Angeles on Thursday, April 27 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. It is part of a four-part interactive series to spotlight what it really means to be homeless in Los Angeles, and, by staying informed, engage the community to support tangible solutions.
General admission tickets are $15 and $10 for Ebell members. To purchase tickets EbellofLA.org/membership/club-events/
For press, sponsorship opportunities or to get involved: Allison.jandmwellsff@gmail.com
Sponsors of the event include: Wells Family Foundation, Core Group, CSH Speak Up!, ImagineLA, H.O.D.G., The Goodman Group, Change for Balance, and City National Bank.
About Stories from the Frontline
Stories from the Frontline a housing advocacy initiative of the John and Marilyn Wells Family Foundation. It is a storytelling platform to amplify real life experiences from formerly homeless people, especially for women who have escaped domestic violence environments. Through awareness and coalition building, the organization promotes innovative housing solutions and galvanizes local residents to become involved and be part of the solution.
Visit StoriesFrontline.org.
