Digital Commerce Releases NEW Omnichannel Retailing Research & Data
Digital Commerce 360’s all-new 2023 Omnichannel Report analyzes omnichannel trends in today’s evolving retail world.CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today's post-pandemic consumers have evolved into hybrid shoppers. They continue to research inventory online and take advantage of quick trips by using BOPIS or curbside services where they're still available.
It’s more critical than ever for retailers to build effective omnichannel strategies and deliver a seamless shopping experience for customers.
Digital Commerce 360’s all-new 2023 Omnichannel Report is the ultimate guide to understanding how to effectively sell both online and in-store and provide an exceptional shopping experience for customers.
This report explores case studies on top omnichannel retailers like Home Depot, Tractor Supply Co., DXL, Perry Ellis and more, and analyzes the omnichannel fulfillment methods offered by the 139 retail chains in the Digital Commerce 360 Top 500.
A helpful guide for both retailers and the vendors that service them, this Omnichannel Report is packed with the latest research and data on the evolving needs of shoppers and immediate changes retailers should make to meet their demands.
For more commentary or a press copy of the report, please reach out to pr@digitalcommerce360.com.
KEY FACTS FROM THE REPORT:
---Only 21.2% of retail chains offer free return shipping—far less than the 45.7% of web-only merchants offering the option
---Buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS) services for retail chains in the Top 500 reached 82.7% penetration in 2023, up from 76.3% in 2022
---Curbside pickup among all Top 500 retailers plummeted in 2023 to 17.6% from 61.2% in 2022
---In 2023, 96.4% of Top 500 retail chains offered store locator services online
---The ability to schedule an in-store appointment at a retail chain dropped to 16.5% in 2023 from 24.5% in 2022
---The 42 apparel/accessories retail chains in the Top 500 increased BOPIS services, with 85.7% offering the omnichannel fulfillment service in 2023
ANALYSIS INCLUDED IN THE REPORT:
---Extensive overview on the ecommerce market and current omnichannel trends
---25+ charts and graphs packed with all-new industry data
---Findings from our exclusive 2023 omnichannel survey of more than 1,069 U.S. consumers
---Analysis of the omnichannel fulfillment methods offered by the 139 retail chains in the Digital Commerce 360 Top 500
---Spotlight on mobile: how retailers are empowering consumers with apps that allow them to shop online and navigate omnichannel options
---Retailer case studies on Home Depot, Tractor Supply Co., DXL, Perry Ellis and more
If you would like to include our data in your reporting, please source Digital Commerce 360 and include our URL: https://www.digitalcommerce360.com/
ABOUT DIGITAL COMMERCE 360 RESEARCH
Digital Commerce 360 Research tracks hundreds of metrics on thousands of online retail companies around the world, including critical data metrics like web sales and traffic, conversion rates, AOV and the technology providers that power their businesses. We publish our analysis of the data in numerous annual reports on timely ecommerce topics like marketplaces, omnichannel, platforms, and many more. In addition, our robust custom research department is skilled at creating personalized projects—including reports, surveys, raw data pulls and more—to support retailers, consultants, financial analysts and technology providers meet their goals.
