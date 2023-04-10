Submit Release
PDC Energy Announces 2023 First Quarter Conference Call – Thursday, May 4, 2023

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 operating and financial results. The Company plans to issue its news release after market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.

The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. To attend the conference call webcast, participants should register online at http://www.pdce.com/investors-overview/events-calendar-webcasts-presentations/.

Parties interested in participating in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI50106ea908c14aecbcc259a38abed96e. Once registered, participants will receive the dial in details and a unique PIN number. On the day of the call, participants are encouraged to dial in a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for six months.

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays and its Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused in the horizontal Wolfcamp zones.

Contact: Aaron Vandeford
  Director Investor Relations
  303-381-9493
  Aaron.Vandeford@pdce.com

 


