McShane Construction Company to Build 100 Affordable Senior Apartments in Atlanta

Veranda at Assembly will offer 100 affordable apartments for seniors.

AUBURN, Ala., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McShane Construction Company was selected by repeat client The Integral Group to build Veranda at Assembly. Located in Atlanta, Georgia, the affordable senior living community will offer 100 units.

"We're pleased to begin our fifth job in Georgia with The Integral Group," commented Brian Wood, Vice President at McShane. "Veranda at Assembly will provide an affordable option for seniors looking to maintain their independence, making it a great addition to Atlanta."

Positioned on a 2.9-acre site on the northwest side of Atlanta, the development will include a four-story wood frame building with a masonry and siding exterior. The property will offer nearly 3,000 square feet of amenity space including a bistro/café, fitness room, yoga room, and a fourth-floor outdoor terrace.

Units will be offered in one- and two-bedroom floorplans and will feature granite countertops and luxury vinyl-tile flooring.

The Integral Group selected SK Collaborative as a consultant to finalize plans and review associated materials and installation to ensure Energy Star and EarthCraft certifications are obtained.

Dynamik Design is providing architectural services for Veranda at Assembly. Completion is scheduled for June 2024.

