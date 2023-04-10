Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,844 in the last 365 days.

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Oscar Naranjo as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the Dental Field

PALMETTO BAY, Fla., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Oscar Naranjo is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the Dental Field.

Dr. Naranjo earned a Bachelor's degree from Miami Dade University and Florida International University and graduated from the Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health (ASDOH) in 2019. He also completed the Implant Dentistry Continuum and Dental Implant Master Series and co-founded Luxe Smiles in 2021 with his wife and colleague, Dr. Anamary Testar. Dr. Naranjo worked as an associate for two years.

Dr. Naranjo is a member of the International Dental Implant Association; Academy of General Dentistry; American Dental Association; and South Florida Dental Association. According to the doctor, he believes in making a difference in a patient's life. He cares deeply about his patients and what he does to help them maintain dental health for a lifetime. Dr. Naranjo attributes his success to his mentor Dr. Steve Choi.

Dr. Naranjo has received multiple awards, including the Dental Implant Student Award; Academy of Operative Dentistry Award; and the Academy of General Dentistry Dental Student Award. In his spare time, Dr. Naranjo likes to spend time with his family and travel and likes to work with several local and community charities. He would like to thank his wife for her support during his career.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorial@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-inner-circle-acknowledges-oscar-naranjo-as-a-pinnacle-life-member-for-his-contributions-to-the-dental-field-301793420.html

SOURCE The Inner Circle

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Oscar Naranjo as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the Dental Field

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more