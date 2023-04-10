PALMETTO BAY, Fla., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Oscar Naranjo is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the Dental Field.

Dr. Naranjo earned a Bachelor's degree from Miami Dade University and Florida International University and graduated from the Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health (ASDOH) in 2019. He also completed the Implant Dentistry Continuum and Dental Implant Master Series and co-founded Luxe Smiles in 2021 with his wife and colleague, Dr. Anamary Testar. Dr. Naranjo worked as an associate for two years.

Dr. Naranjo is a member of the International Dental Implant Association; Academy of General Dentistry; American Dental Association; and South Florida Dental Association. According to the doctor, he believes in making a difference in a patient's life. He cares deeply about his patients and what he does to help them maintain dental health for a lifetime. Dr. Naranjo attributes his success to his mentor Dr. Steve Choi.

Dr. Naranjo has received multiple awards, including the Dental Implant Student Award; Academy of Operative Dentistry Award; and the Academy of General Dentistry Dental Student Award. In his spare time, Dr. Naranjo likes to spend time with his family and travel and likes to work with several local and community charities. He would like to thank his wife for her support during his career.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorial@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-inner-circle-acknowledges-oscar-naranjo-as-a-pinnacle-life-member-for-his-contributions-to-the-dental-field-301793420.html

SOURCE The Inner Circle