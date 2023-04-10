Luray RV Resort on Shenandoah Announces Property Expansion and Upgrades

Expansion will add 45 new jobs, increase tourism, and become a thriving property for Page County

LURAY, Va., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luray RV Resort on Shenandoah River, formerly known as Outlanders River Camp, is excited to announce the expansion of its campgrounds from 73 to a total of 350 campsites as well as the addition of community-centered amenities like an amphitheater, resort-like pool, and cabanas, recreational center with pickleball, basketball, mountain bike track, corn hole, and RC car track.

In addition to the growth of the property, the expansion will add 45 new jobs to Page County's local economy. These jobs will include seasonal, entry-level, and managerial positions that will serve as a gateway for individuals into the hospitality industry. Tourism is expected to bring over 250,000 people to Luray by the end of 2023 and will generate more revenue for the local economy and support small businesses.

"The growth at Luray RV Resort on Shenandoah River is going to create a flourishing property for both our visitors and residents of Page County," said Kim Rhinehart, General Manager of Luray RV Resort on Shenandoah River. "In addition to the economic growth the expansion will bring, the upgraded amenities are elevating the camping experience to a resort-quality vacation, giving families the best of both worlds and will make them want to return year after year."

The most notable property upgrades are full hookup, back-in RV site is ADA accessible, pet-friendly, and electric service. The brand-new Airstream rental lets guests camp in luxury, with modern touches such as a kitchenette, full bathroom, and AC, and experience an evening under the stars on the furnished patio. The property will also offer modern two-bed loft cottages, with a fully equipped kitchen, private front port, and fire pit.

Blue Water, the development company operating Luray RV Resort on Shenandoah River, has been creating elite assets that exceed guest expectations since 2008.

"We are in the middle of a camping boom, and it is up to property managers to evolve and give campers the new experiences they are looking for," says Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. "Through our expansion and upgrades, we are positioning Luray RV Resort on Shenandoah River to be a competitive property that propels it into the modern camping experience while keeping the property's natural beauty as its leading edge."

The property at Luray boasts three-quarters of a mile of the Shenandoah River frontage with abundant wildlife and scenic mountain views in every direction. This resort is one of the most breathtakingly gorgeous campgrounds in Virginia.

Luray RV Resort on Shenandoah River is opening to the public starting July 5. Photos of the property can be seen here. For more information on the property, please visit https://www.lurayrvresortshenandoahriver.com/.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com.

