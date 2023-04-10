CRISPR QC Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board with Rodolphe Barrangou, Gene Dantsker, Jared Carlson-Stevermer Joining; Kiana Aran to Lead

CRISPR QC announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board with the appointment of three distinguished members, Dr. Rodolphe Barrangou, Dr. Gene Dantsker, and Dr. Jared Carlson-Stevermer. Dr. Kiana Aran will be leading the advisory board.

Dr. Rodolphe Barrangou is a renowned CRISPR expert, with a long and distinguished career in the field of genome editing. He is currently a professor at North Carolina State University, where he leads a research team studying the mechanisms and applications of CRISPR-Cas systems in bacteria. Dr. Barrangou is also a co-founder of Locus Biosciences, Intellia Therapeutics, Ancilia Biosciences, and TreeCo. Additionally, he is the Editor-in-Chief of The CRISPR Journal.

"I am honored to join the Scientific Advisory Board of CRISPR QC and work with a team that is committed to ensuring that the potential of CRISPR gene editing can be realized safely and efficiently. I believe that the solutions developed by CRISPR QC will play an important role in the future of food production and sustainable agriculture," said Dr. Barrangou.

Dr. Jared Carlson-Stevermer is the Director of Research at Serotiny and has been working with CRISPR since the publication of the seminal papers in the field. He was previously a Principal Scientist at Synthego, where he led research and development for genome engineering applications using CRISPR technology. Carlson-Stevermer's experience in CRISPR technology will be invaluable to CRISPR QC's mission to maximize the benefits of gene editing.

"I am excited to join the Scientific Advisory Board of CRISPR QC and contribute to the development of innovative solutions that address the quality control challenges facing the CRISPR gene editing industry," said Dr. Carlson-Stevermer.

Dr. Gene Dantsker is an experienced biotech entrepreneur with a strong track record in developing novel technologies for life science research and diagnostics. He has extensive expertise in the development of cutting-edge research tools, and he has successfully launched and managed several startups.

"The field of gene editing is constantly evolving, and it is important for companies like CRISPR QC to stay at the forefront of innovation. I am excited to be a part of this effort and help drive the development of new solutions that will benefit patients and society as a whole," says Dr. Dantsker.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Barrangou, Dr. Carlson-Stevermer and Dr. Dantsker to the CRISPR QC team," said Kiana Aran, who heads the board. "Their deep expertise in CRISPR technology and commercializing life sciences will be invaluable as we continue to grow and develop our CRISPR Analytics Platform."

About CRISPR QC

CRISPR QC's CRISPR Analytics Platform provides comprehensive measurements and analysis around CRISPR activity, enabling scientists and researchers to optimize gene editing outcomes and ensure the highest levels of quality control. The platform is built on the company's proprietary CRISPR-Chip technology, which allows for direct, real-time measurement of CRISPR activity.

