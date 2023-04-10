Submit Release
DC Secretary Announces Annual Determinations Committees Outcome

DC Administration Services, Inc. has today announced the composition of five regional Determinations Committees (DCs), effective from April 29, 2023.

Voting Dealers (for all regions):

Voting Non-Dealers (for all regions):

Bank of America N.A.

Citadel LLC

Barclays Bank plc

Elliott Management Corporation

BNP Paribas

Pacific Investment Management Company LLC

Citibank, N.A.

 

Credit Suisse International

 

Deutsche Bank AG

 

Goldman Sachs International

 

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

 

 

Voting Dealer for the Americas, EMEA, and Japan Determination Committees:

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

 

The process for selecting DC members is specified in the DC rules. The DC rules, along with more information about the Determinations Committees and what they do can be found at the Determinations Committees website: https://www.cdsdeterminationscommittees.org/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005371/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

