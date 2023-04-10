DC Secretary Announces Annual Determinations Committees Outcome

There were 2,518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,799 in the last 365 days.
DC Administration Services, Inc. has today announced the composition of five regional Determinations Committees (DCs), effective from April 29, 2023.
Voting Dealers (for all regions):
Voting Non-Dealers (for all regions):
Bank of America N.A.
Citadel LLC
Barclays Bank plc
Elliott Management Corporation
BNP Paribas
Pacific Investment Management Company LLC
Citibank, N.A.
Credit Suisse International
Deutsche Bank AG
Goldman Sachs International
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
Voting Dealer for the Americas, EMEA, and Japan Determination Committees:
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
The process for selecting DC members is specified in the DC rules. The DC rules, along with more information about the Determinations Committees and what they do can be found at the Determinations Committees website: https://www.cdsdeterminationscommittees.org/.
