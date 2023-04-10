DC Secretary Announces Annual Determinations Committees Outcome

DC Administration Services, Inc. has today announced the composition of five regional Determinations Committees (DCs), effective from April 29, 2023.

Voting Dealers (for all regions): Voting Non-Dealers (for all regions): Bank of America N.A. Citadel LLC Barclays Bank plc Elliott Management Corporation BNP Paribas Pacific Investment Management Company LLC Citibank, N.A. Credit Suisse International Deutsche Bank AG Goldman Sachs International JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Voting Dealer for the Americas, EMEA, and Japan Determination Committees: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

The process for selecting DC members is specified in the DC rules. The DC rules, along with more information about the Determinations Committees and what they do can be found at the Determinations Committees website: https://www.cdsdeterminationscommittees.org/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005371/en/