INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Luminar Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Luminar Technologies, Inc. ("Luminar" or "the Company") LAZR for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Luminar is the subject of multiple media reports published on March 17, 2023, detailing allegations made against it by a semiconductor company. Lidwave accused Luminar of attempting to pass off a Lidwave chip as one of its own. The Company removed images of the chip in question from its website and investor presentation after Lidwave threatened legal action. Based on this news, shares of Luminar fell by more than 8% on March 20, 2023.

