TriCo Bancshares Ranks #10 in S&P Global Market Intelligence Ranking

Increased by 26 Spots from 2021

TriCo Bancshares TCBK, parent company of Tri Counties Bank, has earned the #10 spot in the 2022 Ranking of U.S. Community Banks between $3B and $10B in assets by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

S&P Global Market Intelligence launched the rankings in 2011 to assess the performance of community banks and credit unions. The division ranks institutions based on returns, growth and efficiency, and places a premium on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets.

196 banks nationwide were eligible for ranking in 2022.

"We are honored to be named one of the top ten community banks in the United States by S&P Global Market Intelligence," said Rick Smith, President and CEO of Tri Counties Bank. "This achievement is a testament to our employees' dedication to serving our customers throughout California with trust and integrity for 48 years."

About Tri Counties Bank

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares TCBK headquartered in Chico, California, with assets of nearly $10 billion and more than 45 years of financial stability. Tri Counties Bank provides a unique brand of Service With Solutions® for communities throughout California with a breadth of personal, small business and commercial banking services, plus an extensive branch network, more than 37,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and advanced mobile and online banking. Tri Counties Bank participates in the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund's BankOn program that seeks to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable financial products and services. Visit TriCountiesBank.com to learn more. Member FDIC.

