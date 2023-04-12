Vya Makes It Easier for Corporate Marketers and Frontlines to Manage Recurring, Locally Customized Marketing Programs

New feature manages the complexities of enrolling and managing frontline participation in automated marketing campaigns and services.

Our new Campaign Automation and Subscription Services ease the burden on corporate marketers by managing the details related to subscription administration of local-level turnkey marketing programs.” — Kandi O'Connor, COO, Vya

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vya, a leading provider of marketing execution technology and services for distributed organizations, today introduced Campaign Automation and Subscription Services, a new advanced feature of its marketing resource management system. This feature enables corporate marketers at distributed organizations to easily enroll and manage participation by frontline operations in automated, locally customized, recurring marketing campaigns.

“Corporate marketers in distributed organizations, like franchises, banks and financial services, insurance companies, and manufacturing businesses, often look for ways to make marketing easier for their frontline operations,” said Kandi O’Connor, Chief Operating Officer at Vya. “But making things easy is hard. Our new Campaign Automation and Subscription Services feature eases the burden on corporate marketers by managing the details related to subscription administration of local-level turnkey marketing programs.”

Vya’s Campaign Automation and Subscription Services encompasses subscription enrollment, renewals, changes, and cancellations, payment and sales tax processing, and more. Vya can also provide end-to-end campaign and service execution, making it even easier on corporate marketing teams and frontline users. No matter who is responsible for service execution – corporate marketing, Vya, or another third-party provider – Vya manages the complexities of subscription administration.

A few examples of the types of marketing programs that can benefit from Campaign Automation and Subscription Services include:

- Set-It-and-Forget-It Campaigns – Enables corporate marketers to offer their frontlines the ability to subscribe to participate in scheduled and triggered campaigns, such as: recurring acquisition mailers, limited time offers (LTOs), appointment scheduling reminders, renewal notices, customer birthday cards, customer anniversary messages, seasonal campaigns, etc.

- Managed Social Media Services – Makes local social media easier for frontline teams with managed services for executing organic posts and social media ads. Vya manages the subscriptions while corporate executes the locally customized social media programs, either with its internal team or with a third-party social media provider.

- Incoming Lead Transfer Services – Corporate marketers can provide frontlines the opportunity to subscribe to receive leads generated through corporate marketing. Vya manages these subscriptions which can be set up with a fixed or variable fee structure based on number of leads per month or a monthly budget threshold.

Key features of Vya’s Campaign Automation and Subscription Services include:

- Varied levels of service – corporate marketing can offer frontline users a choice of service levels (e.g., basic, premium, ultra, etc.)

- Flexible fee structure – allows corporate marketing to charge frontline users a setup fee and fixed or variable recurring charges for participation in a recurring marketing campaign or service

- Extended campaign duration, up to a year or more – allows corporate and frontline marketers to execute a campaign cadence that runs automatically over a period of time, resulting in a reliable revenue stream for corporate and sustained locally targeted marketing for frontline operations

- Local-level customizability – ensures corporate-approved marketing campaigns that maintain brand consistency and have local relevance

- List assignment/selection options – enables corporate to set up marketing lists for local campaigns that are managed at the local level, corporate level, or triggered automatically by data

- Payment by credit card, budgets, or co-op dollars – lowers the barriers for frontlines to opt into subscription-based marketing programs

Companies interested in learning more about Vya’s Campaign Automation and Subscription Services and Vya’s marketing resource management systems and print services can request a demo at vyasystems.com/campaign-subscriptions or contact Vya’s Allan Greer at agreer@vyasystems.com.

About Vya

Vya simplifies marketing execution with local customization to help distributed and multi-location businesses increase efficiency and maximize performance. With its combination of marketing resource management technology, data analytics expertise, and production services, Vya enables marketers to customize, localize, optimize and efficiently manage marketing campaigns, messaging and materials for greater relevance and impact. Marketers across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, franchising, insurance, manufacturing, and energy and utilities, choose Vya to elevate their marketing operations and advance overall business success. Learn more about Vya at vyasystems.com or contact Vya at 800-426-7921 or sales@vyasystems.com.