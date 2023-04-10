Travel Advisory: Traffic Pattern Changes Coming to Route 37 as Part of the Cranston Canyon Project

Starting Friday night, April 14, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin a series of traffic pattern changes associated with the $85 million Cranston Canyon Project. The changes will allow RIDOT to begin demolition and replacement of the Route 37 bridges over I-295 North and South, over Cranston Street and over the Washington Secondary Bike Path.

RIDOT will reduce the number of travel lanes in each direction and shift both directions of travel to the westbound side of Route 37, freeing up the eastbound side of these bridges for demolition and reconstruction. This traffic pattern will be in place for approximately one year, followed by another one-year phase to complete the replacement of the eastbound portions of these bridges.

Motorists should reduce their speed and provide additional time for travel through the work zone. The sequence of traffic changes are as follows:

Friday night, April 14: Reduce travel lanes from two to one on Route 37 West and from three to two on Route 37 East.

Early May: Shift the two lanes of Route 37 to the westbound side.

The entire project will address deteriorated bridges along the western end of Route 37 and its intersection with I-295 and make many safety improvements along the "canyon" section of I-295 – the nickname given for the rocky outcropping on this section of the Interstate. The improvements also will reduce chronic congestion issues on both highways, which will reduce vehicle emissions. Approximately 84,000 vehicles travel daily on I-295 North between Route 37 and Route 14, and 36,500 vehicles on Route 37, west of Pontiac Avenue.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The Cranston Canyon Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.