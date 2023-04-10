Earthstone Energy President and CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat with Water Tower Research

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone”) today announced that President and CEO, Robert J. Anderson, will participate in a fireside chat with Jeff Robertson of Water Tower Research at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.



Investors who are interested in listening may register through Water Tower Research using the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4W4IYHkCSsahFLoEeCl3Fw.

About Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in acquisitions and the development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its primary assets are located in the Permian Basin of New Mexico and west Texas. Earthstone is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ESTE.” For more information, visit Earthstone’s website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.

