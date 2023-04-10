AgeNation Multi-Day Event Offers a Free Gift of Hope, Possibility & Life-Enhancing Strategies From New Mexico to the World

/EIN News/ -- Santa Fe, NM, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Mexico is hosting a free global virtual celebration, conference and innovative product/services expo May 6 – 14 that will be available in 500 cities and 50 countries across the globe. Celebrating Life 2023 will feature a cast of 100 leading Wisdom Keepers, authors, experts, thought leaders, musicians, film and documentary makers and luminaries. They will cover three main subjects – Wellness, Wisdom and Wonder. A fourth content track will include a collection of inspiring documentaries. An innovative series of interludes will provide people with uplifting music videos, short video comments from 60 internationally known celebrities 65 and older, and an equal number of young wisdom keepers will offer inspiring comments from around the world.

This heart and mind opening Celebrating Life 2023 library of content will be available 24 hours a day the entire 14-day period in a Video on Demand format that will allow people across New Mexico, around the country and in cities around the world to experience the programming at no cost in any order they choose in the privacy of their homes, their businesses, clubs and community centers.

Extended access to the content library will also be offered with proceeds going to support underfunded, age-related projects and initiatives in New Mexico and the production of Public Service Campaigns designed to honor the wisdom of our elders and reduce ageism in our society.

An impressive list of over 100 speakers includes: Dr. Larry Dossey, best-selling author and visionary; Chip Conley, best-selling author and founder of the Modern Elder Academy; Dr. Joan Borysenko, best-selling author and mind/body expert; David Gershon, author and social change expert; David Korten, former Harvard Business School professor, activist and social critic; Gregg Braden, best-selling author, science and spirituality expert; Thomas Moore, best-selling author psychologist and soul expert; Dr. Lisa Miller, best-selling author, Columbia University faculty and researcher; Dr. Barry Ramo, renowned cardiologist and well known KOAT-TV Medical Expert; Dr. Zach Bush innovative physician and land regeneration expert; Joseph Coughlin, Director of the MIT AgeLab and many more.

Celebrating Life 2023 is the brainchild of AgeNation Co-Founder’s George & Sedena Cappannelli in collaboration with Charter for Compassion, The Haverland Carter Neighborhood Foundation and Empower New Mexico. It is a follow-up to the Cappannellis last major, age-related initiative – a 40-episode, award-winning Ageless Living Television Series, which has aired on the PBS Network of stations since 2020 and is now also airing on Amazon Prime, Tubi and through Hoopla via local libraries around the country.

“This is a rare opportunity to take a pause from the noise and tumult of the outside world and experience a genuine infusion of hope and possibility and learn from this remarkable collection of experts about how to live longer, healthier and more rewarding lives and that it is never too soon or too late to learn new skills and to share our dreams,” said George Cappannelli. “Together with the featured guest presenters they are helping us all remember, even in this confusing and divided time, Buckminster Fuller’s sage reminder, ‘We were born to be the architects of the future, not its victims.’”

“Senior Center and Youth Center Directors, and Senior Living Communities are encouraged to organize group screenings for their members and residents. Individual participants are also encouraged to invite family and friends to register and benefit from this gift that will help those who participate to better navigate the troubled waters of our time,” added Sedena Cappannelli.

For more details and to register for this free event, go to CelebratingLife2023.org. People interested in becoming Community Partners or offering products or services in the innovative, virtual expo should contact sedena@agenation.com or kelly@agenation.com

Celebrating Life 2023 has been made possible through the generous support of Empower New Mexico, The Haverland Carter Neighborhood Foundation, The Charter For Compassion and AgeNation. It has also received the support of the New Mexico Department of Aging and Long-Term Services, Bernalillo Country, the Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs, the Santa Fe Department of Senior Services, LifeWave, French Funerals, PNM, Avangrid, Modern Elder Academy, Heritage Hotels & Resorts, All Pueblo Council of Governors and private donors.

Joanie Griffin Age Nation 505-261-4444 jgriffin@sunny505.com