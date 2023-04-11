BAE Systems honors ADI | American Distributors LLC with a Bronze Tier Supplier Award

Bronze Award for ADI | American Distributors LLC from BE Systems
ADI receives award for exceptional customer service
RANDOLPH, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Distributors LLC today announced it received a Bronze Tier Supplier award at a ceremony in Austin, Texas. ADI was selected from a pool of suppliers that delivered exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector in 2022.
“Our dedication to an exceptional customer experience is reflected in the longstanding relationships we have developed with BAE systems. We are proud of the decades of loyalty from our customers. It’s all about trust and we are honored to have earned it and proud to live by it every day,” remarked ADI President, David Beck.
BAE Systems’ Partner 2 Win program is designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials that compose its products meet the highest quality standards.
“The contributions of our top suppliers made an invaluable difference,” said Kiran Dubey, vice president of Supply Chain for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector. “They enabled us to design, build, and deliver mission critical products and solutions for our customers around the globe.”
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems, Inc. and its 34,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with 89,600 employees worldwide. We deliver products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce and deliver— to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of the possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.
About ADI | American Distributors LLC
Founded in 1983 by David Beck, ADI distributes electronic and electromechanical components and assemblies for a variety of industries including commercial and military aerospace, medical, industrial, and marine for more than 40 years. ADI can fulfill large orders and has the flexibility to fulfill and specialize in low-volume, high-reliability, and high-mix orders, and deliver high-quality products on time, every time. Comprehensive component inventories mean there is no need to seek out multiple vendors. Our global network of suppliers and certifications has helped us earn preferred supplier status among leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) in the aerospace sector. To learn more about the ADI-BAE partnership, click on ADI Americandistr.com
