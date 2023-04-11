Disrupt Minds Ranked as Top Company in Multiple Categories by The Manifest in LA

Disrupt Minds, a leading development company has been ranked atop by The Manifest in multiple categories, recognizing their exceptional expertise.
Technology is here to stay and disrupt. Disrupt Minds is here to enable disruption for modern businesses.”
— Syed Shah Owais Alam
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt Minds, a leading web and app development company, has recently been named the top company in multiple categories by The Manifest, a B2B ratings and reviews platform.
The Manifest has recognized Disrupt Minds' exceptional performance and expertise as an App Development Company, Web Developers, and Software Developers. Disrupt Minds has consistently delivered innovative solutions and outstanding results to its clients, earning high marks for its exceptional service and professionalism.
"Being recognized as a top company in multiple categories by The Manifest is a great honour and a testament to our team's dedication and hard work," said Syed Shah Owais Alam, Co-Founder and CEO of Disrupt Minds. "We strive to provide our clients with the highest level of service and innovation, and this recognition validates our commitment to excellence."
Disrupt Minds has established itself as a leading force in the web and app development industry, providing cutting-edge solutions to help businesses stay ahead of the competition. With a team of experienced professionals and a passion for innovation, Disrupt Minds is committed to delivering results that exceed expectations.
For more information about Disrupt Minds and its services, please visit www.disruptminds.com or write directly to Syed Owais at hello@disruptminds.com.
