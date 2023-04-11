Fr. Jim Sichko Partners with Willett Distillery for Limited Release of 10-Year Bourbon Featuring Papal Seal on Bottles

Fr. Jim Sichko holding rare bottle of Willett

125 Bottles Available April 10 via Auction, Raffle and a Selected Retailer; Donations Will Support Papal Missionary of Mercy

As a Papal Missionary of Mercy who brings Pope Francis a bottle of bourbon on my visits, this is a true honor. I'm grateful for Willett Distillery, the Willett family & Master Distiller Drew Kulsveen” — Fr. Jim Sichko

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY , UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Widely known and respected for random acts of generosity and kindness, as well as delivering gifts of rare bourbons to the Pope, Father Jim Sichko marks the 10-year anniversary of the election of Pope Francis with a rare release of 10-year Willett. The limited release of 125 bottles is available today via an online auction & raffle and at Ernie’s Spirits on Harrodsburg Road in Lexington, Ky.

The limited release is the result of a blind barrel tasting conducted by Fr. Jim; Bishop John Stowe, Bishop of Lexington; Tim Mapes, Vice President of Delta Air Lines: Jim Allen, Vice President for the Atlanta Braves: Matt Morris of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); along with Willett’s Master Distiller Drew Kulsveen and Single Barrel Specialist Josh Devitt.

The group selected a truly rare spirit – a 132.6 proof bourbon from a barrel filled in January 2013. The 10-year bourbon was distilled using an original Willett Distillery recipe and was stored on the 4th out of 5 levels in Warehouse A. To make the bourbon even rarer and the container a collector’s item, the Willett family placed the Papal Seal/Coat of Arms of Pope Francis on the bottle. Fr. Jim hopes to have Pope Francis personally sign bottle No. 1.

“As a Papal Missionary of Mercy and one who always brings Pope Francis a bottle of bourbon on my visits, this is a true honor for me and I am grateful for Willett Distillery, the Willett family and especially Willett’s Master Distiller Drew Kulsveen,” says Fr. Jim Sichko, whose gift of a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon to Pope Francis seven years ago received national attention.

All proceeds collected from this limited release will go to assisting the ministry of being a Papal Missionary of Mercy. Donations for the rare release begin at $1,000. The online auction and raffle can be accessed via www.frjims.com. Raffle tickets are $100 each; three bottles will be included in the raffle.

About Father Jim Sichko – Based in Lexington, Ky., Fr. Jim Sichko is a missionary for Pope Francis and travels the world doing various random acts of kindness. In February 2016, Pope Francis commissioned Fr. Jim as one of his Papal Missionaries of Mercy, of which there are only 1000 in the world and 100 in the United States. A popular author and speaker, Fr. Jim makes headlines for random acts of generosity and kindness including giving away thousands of dollars to people at grocery stores, on the streets and especially to those most in need. To learn more about Fr. Jim or reach out to him, please visit https://www.frjims.com/, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

